17 Apr 2020
Music to learn from YouTube’s biggest channels
18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: According to the research, the latest edition of Sandbox went out to subscribers last night and the cover feature runs through the biggest YouTube channels outside of music (although we do add in T-Series for good measure) to look at what they do, how they do it and what music can learn from them all.

There is a comedy in the shape of Jkk Entertainment, education Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes, entertainment Like Nastya Vlog, film Movieclips, sports WWE, gaming Markiplier and people RRcherrypie.

These are all very different channels appealing to very different audiences, but there are general lessons to be learned from how they structure content, how frequently they post and what it is they do to draw viewers in and turn them into subscribers. Check your inbox for the latest Sandbox report.

17 Apr 2020

Spotify Premium users can now hide songs from their playlists

MUMBAI: Playlists on Spotify are often the easiest way to start listening to music, given that the tracklist is already set. Today, the company’s giving Premium users more control over what they hear in those playlists, however.

17 Apr 2020

TikTok: Under-16s will no longer be able to get an access to 'private messaging'

MUMBAI: New rules on the hugely popular TikTok app mean under-16s will no longer be allowed to send or receive direct messages.

17 Apr 2020

SoundStorming, the social music platform that challenges music discovery

MUMBAI: 9 out of 10 artists are left forever undiscovered. Chances are, the next potential hit by an undiscovered artist is stashed away in a garbled voice memo right now.

