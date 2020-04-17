Music to learn from YouTube’s biggest channels

MUMBAI: According to the research, the latest edition of Sandbox went out to subscribers last night and the cover feature runs through the biggest YouTube channels outside of music (although we do add in T-Series for good measure) to look at what they do, how they do it and what music can learn from them all.

There is a comedy in the shape of Jkk Entertainment, education Cocomelon – Nursery Rhymes, entertainment Like Nastya Vlog, film Movieclips, sports WWE, gaming Markiplier and people RRcherrypie.

These are all very different channels appealing to very different audiences, but there are general lessons to be learned from how they structure content, how frequently they post and what it is they do to draw viewers in and turn them into subscribers. Check your inbox for the latest Sandbox report.