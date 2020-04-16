MUMBAI: With the new update, YouTube Music has a new feature that released recently. This update is said to make it easier for users to access new songs and playlists.

A new update has been released for YouTube’s online music platform, YouTube Music. With the new update, YouTube Music now has an Explore tab. With the new Discover tab, YouTube Music users will have easy access to new songs and playlists.

YouTube Music users will find that the Explore tab replaces Hotlist. Starting today, the new feature offered to Android and iOS users may take several weeks to reach all mobile users.

The new feature of YouTube’s music platform provides new albums and songs to be seen, but also includes a new chapter called Moods and Genres. Explore’s Moods and Genres section will allow different playlists to be recommended for different moments of users.

The new Discover feature of YouTube Music is currently only available to mobile users. However, YouTube plans to bring the web version of Explore soon. However, it is not yet clear when this feature will come to the web version.

With the Explore feature, YouTube will continue to offer new features and enhancements that will make it easier for YouTube Music users to discover new music. After Moods and Types, new episodes can quickly appear under the Explore tab.