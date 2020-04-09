Music Broadcast Limited ranks fourth, one of the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia by Great Place to Work

MUMBAI: As per the Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, Music Broadcast Limited ranks 4th on the 2020 Best Workplaces in Asia list.

The list was published amid the COVID-19 crisis, which has upended daily life and business operations throughout the region. The ranking of Asia’s Best Workplaces is based on data collected prior to the novel coronavirus outbreak. But organizations on the list are leading the way amid the pandemic, demonstrating care for their employees, their customers, and their communities during this difficult time.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is a challenge faced by organizations across the globe, and it puts a premium on being a high trust people-first culture” said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work. “We honor the companies that earned places on our ranking of Asia’s Best Workplaces because they will outperform their competitors and we hope this will inspire more companies to become a Great Place to Work For All.”

Apurva Purohit, President, Jagran Prakashan Limited said,” We are elated to yet again feature as Best Workplaces in Asia. As a company, our endeavor is to build an environment that encourages employee growth and organization productivity. Our ranking in Asia’s top 5 Best companies to work for, is a testimony of our culture that promotes diversity, work-life balance, and collaborative approach.”

More than 2.2 million employees participated in the survey conducted across 8 Asia-region countries where Great Place to Work is represented. Great Place to Work research shows everyone wants a high-trust culture, but the way forward for organizations has regional variations. In Asia, the Best Workplaces have stood out by creating sustainability when it comes to work and life. For this region, the survey statement that most strongly predicted a Best Workplace experience overall was “people are encouraged to balance their work-life and their personal life.” Such balance is particularly important now, as employees and organizations wrestle with health and economic challenges created by COVID-19.

The Best Workplaces in Asia list is published here: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/asia-2020