YouTube to introduce new app 'Shorts' to take over TikTok

MUMBAI: YouTube has always been the No.1 app for people to not only listen to music videos but also allows us to watch series and movies for free. Until a few years ago many music apps, streaming apps and video platforms like TikTok that makes people famous. However, YouTube is still popular, the new app seems to have overpower its popularity.

YouTube has come up with a new plan to take on the video-content app TikTok and is working on a new app called Shorts. TikTok allows users to upload short videos inside YouTube app. YouTube is developing the social media platform and YouTube will be home to the new app for Android and iOS. It will not be a standalone app.

The new app Shorts is said to have all the advantages of getting excess to all genres of music that is available in YouTube. Pretty much the same as TikTok features, like selecting the audio and using them in their videos.

The new app is said to launch by the end of the year. However, YouTube didn’t confirm and comment on the rumours.

Earlier YouTube introduced stories feature like Snapchat and Instagram. As per the report, Facebook is also said to be developing an app like TikTok called Lasso.

TikTok became the most-downloaded app across the world with more than 700-million downloads. It witnessed a growth of over 125 percent in the last two years.

However, all things didn’t sail smooth for TikTok, the content app was briefly banned in India and the US Army had prohibited government officials from using this app. In India, the Madras High Court had banned the app as it was accused of exposing children to sexual predators and for promoting pornographic content earlier in 2019 but the app soon revised its security and privacy settings.