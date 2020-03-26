RadioandMusic
Bandsintown presents its first ‘LIVE Music Marathon’ via new Twitch Channel
MUMBAI: Sixteen acts, from major headliners to emerging talent, perform over two days on the Bandsintown LIVE Channel on Twitch.

This Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27, 8 hours per day, leading global event discovery platform Bandsintown will livestream its first LIVE Music Marathon, a virtual festival on the new Bandsintown LIVE channel on Twitch found at live.bandsintown.com. The Marathon comes hot on the heels of Black Coffee’s successful launch of the Bandsintown Live Channel last Friday March 20, with 84,500 unique viewers checking out the DJ’s set.

All donations go to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist music professionals struggling in these challenging times. Confirmed performers include Taking Back Sunday, Amanda Palmer, Tank & The Bangas, Yuksek, 99 Neighbors, Sofi Tukker, Matt Quinn of Mt. Joy, Tayla Parx, Hala, The Mowglis, PLS&TY, Rence, KUNGS, mxmtoon, and more.

“We are experiencing a new form of connectivity between music acts and their fans,” says Bandsintown Managing Partner Fabrice Sergent. “Artists have suddenly become more approachable. A new form of entertainment is emerging from this chaos.”

In the coming days, Bandsintown will announce a regular schedule of live music programming and events to follow this week’s LIVE Music Marathon on the Bandsintown LIVE channel.

As part of its ongoing mission to help artists, Bandsintown also launched the opportunity for the 530,000 musicians registered with Bandsintown For Artists to receive free fast track status to Twitch’s world-class monetization tools for live streaming. It also launched a WATCH LIVE feature to help artists alert the 55 million registered fans on Bandsintown when their streamed events go live. Artists can post free messages to their followers on Bandsintown and schedule live streamed events with this new feature.

