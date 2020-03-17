RadioandMusic
RNM
| 18 Mar 2020
music
News
Gaana with new feature 'Buzz'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Gaana | BUZZ | music | app |

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s largest music streaming app which has a format for its users of music, videos and short previews has introduced a new feature on its app “Buzz”. Which allows users to view entertainment online unlimited, with a mixture of entertainment of stories, articles, videos, photo galleries, online polls, games and lyrics cards of variety of artist, albums and movies.

Gaana has over 150 million monthly users providing both Indian and International music content and with different Indian regional languages.

related stories
television channels  |  11 Mar 2020

9XM presents 'House of Dance' with DJ Shilpi Sharma

What makes a party successful and unforgettable? Chartbuster Bollywood songs perfectly curated with a whole new audio-visual experience that will make people hit the dance floor!

private fm stations  |  09 Mar 2020

BIG FM’s latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadigaru with RJ RASHMI’ reflects true essence of the modern Kannadiga

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has stood out among the rest for its bold and unique initiatives, is all geared up to bring out the best of Kannadigas via its latest campaign ‘Cool Kannadiga with RJ Rashmi’.

music services  |  06 Mar 2020

Pex acquires Dubset Media

MUMBAI: Pexeso, Inc. (Pex) is announcing its acquisition of Dubset Media Holdings. For the past three years, Pex has provided copyright search and content management tools to the largest rights holders in the music and film industries.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group