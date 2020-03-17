Gaana with new feature 'Buzz'

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s largest music streaming app which has a format for its users of music, videos and short previews has introduced a new feature on its app “Buzz”. Which allows users to view entertainment online unlimited, with a mixture of entertainment of stories, articles, videos, photo galleries, online polls, games and lyrics cards of variety of artist, albums and movies.

Gaana has over 150 million monthly users providing both Indian and International music content and with different Indian regional languages.