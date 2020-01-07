RadioandMusic
Paytm Insider hosts India's first-ever theatre and community with Tik Tok creators "Epic Fam Jam"
MUMBAI: The Epic Fam Jam event is going to be held in Mumbai for the first time in India. Epic Fam Jam is one of a kind event which is focused towards creating fan engagement and experiences with their favorite digital content creators. Paytm Insider is committed to empowering the leading Instagram and Tiktok artists by investing in the creation of memorable experiences for their fans through Epic Fam Jam.

Being big believers in the transformational power of shared experiences, and through Epic Fam Jam 2020 in Mumbai, Insider want this growing community of short format content creators to have a festival they aspired for, and truly deserve.

 The Mumbai fan event will host exclusive meet-ups, masterclasses, collaborations and a concert featuring TikTokers Mr. Faisu, Jannat Zubair, Adnaan Shaikh and more. Fans will also get an opportunity to meet them in person, attend workshops by popular TikTok stars, and spend quality time hanging out with their favorite celebrities.

 The artist line-up for EPIC FAM JAM includes TikTokers Jannat Zubair, #Team07’s Mr. Faisu, Adnaan Shaikh, Hasnain Khan, Faiz Baloch and Shadaan Farooqui, #Teetigada’s Sameeksha Sud, Vishal Pandey and Bhavin Bhanushali, TikToker and choreographer Awez Darbar with TikToker Nagma Mirajkar and TikTokers Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur.

Festival-goers can also exclusively meet and bond with the artists, make collaborative videos and upgrade their ticket to be followed back by the stars on social media. The festival will also host masterclasses and workshops led by leading content creators. The evening will come to a close with the #EpicAfterParty where 50 fans will get to hang out with the artists at a secret location.

