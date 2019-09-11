RadioandMusic
RNM
| 12 Sep 2019
music
News
YouTube Music launched in Gulf region
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Youtube | YouTube Music | Saudi Arabia | Samsung Galaxy |

MUMBAI: YouTube’s music streaming app, YouTube Music has now entered the Gulf region. The music app, which has gained global popularity, was launched in the Arabic region, yesterday, along with YouTube Premium and an option for ad free usage with its paid subscription.

The announcement comes after YouTube’s revelation about music being its second most popular category after entertainment. The music service will be available in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Oman.

YouTube Premium will provide Gulf residents four key features like ad-free watching, offline access, background play and a subscription for ad free and offline watching ease.

The pricing of YouTube Music subscription starts from AED19.99 ($4.99) while YouTube Premium will open at AED23.99, which is now available to all users since 10 September 2019.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy users in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain and Lebanon can cherish free access to YouTube Premium for four months.

related stories
marketing and promotions  |  11 Sep 2019

Event Capital and Hungama announce India’s biggest Navratri festival

MUMBAI: Event Capital, a part of Laqshya Media Group and Hungama announced ‘The Great Indian Dandiya Festival’ - India’s biggest Navratri festival.
 
Commenting on the announcement, Hungama Digital Media COO S

marketing and promotions  |  10 Sep 2019

boAt official 'audio partner' for Sunburn 2019

MUMBAI: Award-winning consumer audio brand – boAt has teamed up with Percept Live as their official ‘audio partner’.

live  |  09 Sep 2019

Mumbai to get 'new' music festival!

MUMBAI: Created for the urban millennial, Mumbai will host a new two-day music festival from 12-13  October that will feature alternative music’s hottest names like Grammy Award-winning producer Mura Masa, London-based singer Fatima, Hawaiian producer Carmack, Indi

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group