YouTube Music launched in Gulf region

MUMBAI: YouTube’s music streaming app, YouTube Music has now entered the Gulf region. The music app, which has gained global popularity, was launched in the Arabic region, yesterday, along with YouTube Premium and an option for ad free usage with its paid subscription.

The announcement comes after YouTube’s revelation about music being its second most popular category after entertainment. The music service will be available in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Oman.

YouTube Premium will provide Gulf residents four key features like ad-free watching, offline access, background play and a subscription for ad free and offline watching ease.

The pricing of YouTube Music subscription starts from AED19.99 ($4.99) while YouTube Premium will open at AED23.99, which is now available to all users since 10 September 2019.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy users in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain and Lebanon can cherish free access to YouTube Premium for four months.