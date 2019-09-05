Spotify's six months data reveals India's increasing appetite for streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Six months in, Spotify’s listeners in India continue to show love for audio content from home and across the world.
From Bollywood stars to global sensations (yes, BTS is beloved everywhere), from the evergreen pop to the heartful Sufi, from the undisputed Hindi favorites to Punjabi beat bangers, these are the top 5 artists, playlists, podcasts, and noteworthy trends from Spotify’s first half of 2019 in India.
Here’s the second half to the rankings from Spotify’s first 6 months in India
#
Artist
Genres
Playlists
Podcasts
6
Shreya Ghoshal
Dance Pop
Bollywood Romance
The GaryVee Audio Experience
7
Dhvani Bhanushali
Post-teen Pop
Bollywood Mush
The Mindset & Motivation Podcast
8
A.R. Rahman
Pop Rap
Bollywood Butter
Let’s Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast
9
Shawn Mendes
Tropical House
All Out 10s
TED Talks Daily
10
Post Malone
EDM
Top Hits Punjabi
Impaulsive with Logan Paul
Since its launch in India, Spotify has been a part of the industry and consumer conversations for its diverse range of music, playlists, and podcasts. In the week after our launch, we looked at what the first million users were streaming; there was a surge in streams of pop hits, and a good mix of local and global artists and playlists. In June, we saw that music plays a starring role in all aspects of Indian life with a deep dive into the mood-based playlists users stream throughout the day.
Also here’s a look at what kept Indians cool this summer:
Simply put, ‘India has fallen in love’ with mush Bollywood songs dominating the charts in the country. The Kabir Singh soundtrack appeared in six of ten of India’s most-streamed songs. It includes Sachet Tandon’s Bekhayali, which also ended up at number one on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 Chart when it released. Other summer hits in the country include Duniyaa by Abhijit Vaghani, Akhil, Bob and Dhvani Bhanushali, O Saki Saki by B Praak, Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar and Ve Maahi by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur.
At in India’s top songs of the summer, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello turned up the heat with their second collaboration, Señorita, which is also Spotify’s most-streamed global song of the summer for 2019. With more than 565 million streams since its June release, the hit track has simmered atop Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart for eight straight weeks. (Watch Shawn Mendes’ reaction to “Señorita” being the top global song of the summer on Spotify’s For the Record).
Most streamed songs in India (from 1 June – 20 August 2019)
Señorita - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (From Kabir Singh) - Arijit Singh, Mithoon
Bekhayali (From Kabir Singh) - Sachet Tandon
Ve Maahi - Arijit Singh, Asees Kaur
Mere Sohneya (From “Kabir Singh”) - Parampara Thakur, Sachet Tandon, Sachet-Parampara
Tera Ban Jaunga (From Kabir Singh) - Akhil Sachdeva, Tulsi Kumar
Duniyaa” (From Luka Chuppi) - Abhijit Vaghani, Akhil, Bob, Dhvani Bhanushali
Kaise Hua (From Kabir Singh) - Vishal Mishra
O Saki Saki (From Batla House) - O Saki Saki (From "Batla House")
Bekhayali (Arijit Singh Version) (From Kabir Singh) - Arijit Singh, Sachet-Parampara
Most streamed songs of the summer globally (from June 1 - August 20, 2019):
Señorita - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes
I Don't Care (with Justin Bieber) - Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber
Bad Guy - Billie Eilish
Old Town Road - Remix - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus
Callaita - Bad Bunny, Tainy
Beautiful People (feat. Khalid) - Ed Sheeran, Khalid
Otro Trago - Darell, Sech
Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi
Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug) - Post Malone, Young Thug
Sunflower - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Post Malone, Swae Lee
Ransom - Lil Tecca
Soltera - Remix - Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Lunay
If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes
Money In The Grave (Drake ft. Rick Ross) - Drake, Rick Ross
Con Calma - Daddy Yankee, Snow
Piece Of Your Heart - Goodboys, MEDUZA
Truth Hurts - Lizzo
Never Really Over - Katy Perry
Loco Contigo (feat. J. Balvin and Tyga) - DJ Snake, J Balvin, Tyga
Panini - Lil Nas X