Spotify's six months data reveals India's increasing appetite for streaming platforms

MUMBAI: Six months in, Spotify’s listeners in India continue to show love for audio content from home and across the world.

From Bollywood stars to global sensations (yes, BTS is beloved everywhere), from the evergreen pop to the heartful Sufi, from the undisputed Hindi favorites to Punjabi beat bangers, these are the top 5 artists, playlists, podcasts, and noteworthy trends from Spotify’s first half of 2019 in India.

Here’s the second half to the rankings from Spotify’s first 6 months in India # Artist Genres Playlists Podcasts 6 Shreya Ghoshal Dance Pop Bollywood Romance The GaryVee Audio Experience 7 Dhvani Bhanushali Post-teen Pop Bollywood Mush The Mindset & Motivation Podcast 8 A.R. Rahman Pop Rap Bollywood Butter Let’s Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast 9 Shawn Mendes Tropical House All Out 10s TED Talks Daily 10 Post Malone EDM Top Hits Punjabi Impaulsive with Logan Paul

Since its launch in India, Spotify has been a part of the industry and consumer conversations for its diverse range of music, playlists, and podcasts. In the week after our launch, we looked at what the first million users were streaming; there was a surge in streams of pop hits, and a good mix of local and global artists and playlists. In June, we saw that music plays a starring role in all aspects of Indian life with a deep dive into the mood-based playlists users stream throughout the day.

Also here’s a look at what kept Indians cool this summer:

Simply put, ‘India has fallen in love’ with mush Bollywood songs dominating the charts in the country. The Kabir Singh soundtrack appeared in six of ten of India’s most-streamed songs. It includes Sachet Tandon’s Bekhayali, which also ended up at number one on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 Chart when it released. Other summer hits in the country include Duniyaa by Abhijit Vaghani, Akhil, Bob and Dhvani Bhanushali, O Saki Saki by B Praak, Neha Kakkar and Tulsi Kumar and Ve Maahi by Arijit Singh and Asees Kaur.

At in India’s top songs of the summer, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello turned up the heat with their second collaboration, Señorita, which is also Spotify’s most-streamed global song of the summer for 2019. With more than 565 million streams since its June release, the hit track has simmered atop Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart for eight straight weeks. (Watch Shawn Mendes’ reaction to “Señorita” being the top global song of the summer on Spotify’s For the Record).

Most streamed songs in India (from 1 June – 20 August 2019)

Señorita - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage (From Kabir Singh) - Arijit Singh, Mithoon

Bekhayali (From Kabir Singh) - Sachet Tandon

Ve Maahi - Arijit Singh, Asees Kaur

Mere Sohneya (From “Kabir Singh”) - Parampara Thakur, Sachet Tandon, Sachet-Parampara

Tera Ban Jaunga (From Kabir Singh) - Akhil Sachdeva, Tulsi Kumar

Duniyaa” (From Luka Chuppi) - Abhijit Vaghani, Akhil, Bob, Dhvani Bhanushali

Kaise Hua (From Kabir Singh) - Vishal Mishra

O Saki Saki (From Batla House) - O Saki Saki (From "Batla House")

Bekhayali (Arijit Singh Version) (From Kabir Singh) - Arijit Singh, Sachet-Parampara

Most streamed songs of the summer globally (from June 1 - August 20, 2019):

Señorita - Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes

I Don't Care (with Justin Bieber) - Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber

Bad Guy - Billie Eilish

Old Town Road - Remix - Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

Callaita - Bad Bunny, Tainy

Beautiful People (feat. Khalid) - Ed Sheeran, Khalid

Otro Trago - Darell, Sech

Someone You Loved - Lewis Capaldi

Goodbyes (Feat. Young Thug) - Post Malone, Young Thug

Sunflower - Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse - Post Malone, Swae Lee

Ransom - Lil Tecca

Soltera - Remix - Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Lunay

If I Can't Have You - Shawn Mendes

Money In The Grave (Drake ft. Rick Ross) - Drake, Rick Ross

Con Calma - Daddy Yankee, Snow

Piece Of Your Heart - Goodboys, MEDUZA

Truth Hurts - Lizzo

Never Really Over - Katy Perry

Loco Contigo (feat. J. Balvin and Tyga) - DJ Snake, J Balvin, Tyga

Panini - Lil Nas X