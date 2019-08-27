RadioandMusic
RNM
| 28 Aug 2019
music
News
Spotify's character-inspired Sacred Games playlists
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Spotify | Sacred Games | Naezy | Asal Hustle | Netflix | A.R. Rahman | Jee Karda | Aafat Wapas Aa Raha Hai | Omkara | Aarambh |

MUMBAI: Whether or not you've watched the second season of Sacred Games, we've got something for you - three character-inspired playlists, based on Sartaj Singh, the Guruji, and the one and only Ganesh Gaitonde. If you're already done with the second season and waiting for the third (we all want one, don't we?), these Spotify playlists will keep you going and give you major character vibes; if you are watching it, or yet to watch it, here's the build-up - the perfect background score you needed!

What's on the playlists?

Sartaj Singh

Ever wondered what Sartaj listened to during all those sleepless nights (when he wasn’t busy saving the city, of course)? Spotify’s got a pretty good idea! Punjabi hits like Click Clack, Da Da Dasse and Divya Kumar’s Jee Karda were probably it, along with some mellow tunes to match his mood like A.R. Rahman’s Khoon Chala and Saali Khushi by Amit Trivedi.

Guruji

An ode to the baap of all baaps, this playlist perfectly personifies the mysterious Guruji. Feel as high-and-mighty as him with tracks like Omkara, Aarambh and Live By The Gun. You can also get your rage on with Jalwa Re Jalwa, Sukhwinder Singh’s Gussa and more.

Ganesh Gaitonde

Nothing and no one can match the likes of Ganesh Gaitonde… except perhaps this Spotify playlist. From hip-hop tracks like Naezy’s Asal Hustle and Aafat Wapas to tracks that bring out your inner gangster like Dhan Te Nan, Goli and the all-time favourite Main Hoon Don, this playlist encapsulates Gaitonde’s terror and aspirations right down to a tee.

Spotify also engaged in some fun banter with Netflix, leading up to the launch of the playlists. Check out what went down!

related stories
labels  |  23 Aug 2019

Sony Music's division releases special music video for Bruce Springsteen's 'I'll Stand By You'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment’s division, Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings released a special music video for Bruce Springsteen's I'll Stand By You. They have combined song lyrics and clips from Blinded by the Light for the same.

television channels  |  23 Aug 2019

Witness 'music' women dominate 2019 Video Music Awards exclusively on Vh1

MUMBAI: With top women in music dominating nominations, 2019 Video Music Awards is touted to be a celebration to look forward to.
 
While pop stars Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift will be vying for the prestigi

music services  |  23 Aug 2019

Spotify's 'Sunte Ja' hits high note with Indian consumers

MUMBAI: Spotify India’s first multi-lingual national TV-led campaign, Sunte Ja has struck a chord with consumers in the country with its strategic media mix of TV, OOH and digital.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group