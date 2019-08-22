RadioandMusic
Enjoy Spotify Premium free for three months, offer begins today
MUMBAI: For those thinking about signing up for Spotify Premium, today is their lucky day. Spotify Premium is giving users, who are new to Premium, more time to fully enjoy its unique features with the first three months for free giving listeners two months longer to experience Premium than before (previously was 30 days for free).

Commenting on this development, Spotify chief premium business officer Alex Norström said, “Music and podcasts play an important role in people's lives so we wanted to give users the first 3 months for free to fully enjoy everything that Spotify Premium has to offer. We know it takes time to fully experience all of the features available with Premium, so we’re giving people the time that they need to fall in love with Premium’s seamless listening experience and on-demand access to more than 50 million tracks, billions of playlists and 450,000 podcast titles for free.” 

 This new offer is available for the first time directly on Spotify at Spotify.com/Premium. They are giving music and podcast listeners more time and more ways to access the most popular audio streaming subscription service at no cost for the first 3 months, including 50 million tracks available on-demand and ad-free, and access to 450,000 podcast titles.  

This first three months for free offer is always-on/not limited time, and will roll out across Spotify Premium plans globally: Individual and Student (where available) starting today as well as for Family (where available) and Duo (where available) in the coming months.  

Beginning today, new and eligible Spotify users can join the already 100+ million Premium subscribers by signing up for the first three months of Premium for free at  spotify.com/premium  or  spotify.com/in/student.

