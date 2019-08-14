RadioandMusic
Spotify celebrates fervour of Independence Day with #Azaadi73
Music Services | Spotify | Independence Day | Chak De India | Vande Mataram |

MUMBAI: Whether you’re a Bhagat Singh fan, someone who tears up after movies of Indian wars, or the guy who jumps after watching Chak De India!;  Spotify is all set to India’s 73rd year of independence with #Azaadi73. You can now stream your favourite and the country's most celebrated patriotic tunes - from Rahman’s classic Vande Mataram, to Arko’s fresh and melodious Teri Mitti - on Spotify’s editorial playlist.

 A nostalgic rollercoaster of emotions, #Azaadi73 takes you on the voyage of cherishing love, freedom, democracy, and patriotism through some of the most iconic tunes of varied artists, characters, and stories that have inspired us over time. So, whether you’re as fearless as Daljeet from Rang De Basanti, you aim for Gold at the Olympics, or your josh is as high as Major Shergill from URIcheck this playlist out, which is a musical ode to India's ever-resilient spirit.

Playlist:

