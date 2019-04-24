Jubin and Shirley's heart-warming voice from upcoming T-Series MixTape episode available on Amazon Prime Music

MUMBAI: After breaking all records with over 50 million views in T-Series MixTape Season 1, Jubin Nautiyal and Shirley Setia are back with yet another melodious mix in MixTape Season 2 presented by Amazon Prime Music. The two sensational voices of Bollywood, Jubin Nautiyal and Shirley Setia take the center stage on three exciting songs Ik Vaari, from the movie Raabta, Tum Ho Toh from Rock On, and Nadaan Parindey, from the movie Rockstar. Amazon Prime Music listeners will be the first to enjoy this song exclusively with an ad-free, voice enabled listening experience.

Fused in a pulsating melody, this profound mashup will surely take the listeners on a euphoric ride. The song begins with a beautiful harmony on the xylophone. As Shirley Setia, Jubin Nautiyal and Abhijit Vaghani lend their voices to this song, they are further joined by talented musicians on drums, bass guitar, electric and acoustic, keys, piano and percussion. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the show has been directed by Ahmed Khan, conceptualized and developed by Shivam Chanana and Sonal Chawla. The song is exclusively available for the Prime Members to enjoy on Amazon Prime Music.

Amazon Prime music director Sahas Malhotra says, “Week after week Amazon Prime Music and T-Series MixTape Season 2 are bringing new and melodious renditions of popular songs for music lovers. We are really excited to bring this promising mash up of three of the most beautiful Hindi songs for Prime members exclusively first, all ad free and voice enabled only on Amazon Prime Music, where they can listen to this soulful song along with other melodies sung by nation’s favorite artists.”

Lending his voice to this song, Music Director Abhijit Vaghani says, “The challenge to recreate the euphoria in terms of Nadaan Parindey, for the song it was, Ik Vaari which did so well and Tum Ho Toh, turned out brilliantly, because all three were in the same lyrical context. It’s all about pain, love and longing.”