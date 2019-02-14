Budweiser and Divine unite to elevate the Hip-Hop scene in India

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences has united with the face of Indian hip-hop and the inspiration for Gully Boy - Divine, emphasizing on its promise to give stage to emerging talent a stage while redefining the local music narrative. The brand with their ‘Be A King’ narrative has always believed in the new generation, who play by their own beat and know how to seize and own the moment; DIVINE in many ways defines this.

The year-long partnership marks the brand’s foray into hip-hop in the country, aiding them to further strengthen their local music program­me – BUDx.

DIVINE aka Vivian Fernandes, is an underground rapper hailing from Mumbai and is known for his power and passion to rise above and fight hard to turn his rapping dreams into reality. Imbibing a ‘brewed the hard way’ personality, a quality that fittingly signifies the embedded beliefs of the brand, lends deeper quintessence to the synergy between the king of rap and the king of beer. The collaboration aims to bolster endeavors aimed at supporting and growing the local music scene; with a promise of experiences that are truly representative of the brand and its core ideals.

Commenting on the partnership with DIVINE, AB InBev VP Marketing South Asia Kartikeya Sharma said, “We are beyond thrilled to have DIVINE on board. It’s surreal to watch the music scene in India accelerate at the pace at which it currently has been, with a lot of lesser known genres and their respective artists now taking center-stage. Our partnership with DIVINE is reflective of a strong and similar commitment towards leading and shaping the budding music scene in India. The combined effort will surely help steer the needle towards covert yet emerging music genres enabling them to garner the recognition they truly deserve.”

Adding to the excitement, Vivian Fernandes aka Divine said, “I am super excited to be associated with Budweiser! There is a genuine sense of pride to be associated with brands that truly feel and believe what you believe, making this alliance really special. Together, we look forward to making some great music and push hip-hop through our collective journey.”