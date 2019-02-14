RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Feb 2019
music
Press Releases
Budweiser and Divine unite to elevate the Hip-Hop scene in India
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Kartikeya Sharma | Divine | Vivian Fernandes | hip-hop | Gully Boy | Budweiser | BUDx | India |

MUMBAI: Budweiser Experiences has united with the face of Indian hip-hop and the inspiration for Gully Boy - Divine, emphasizing on its promise to give stage to emerging talent a stage while redefining the local music narrative. The brand with their ‘Be A King’ narrative has always believed in the new generation, who play by their own beat and know how to seize and own the moment; DIVINE in many ways defines this.

The year-long partnership marks the brand’s foray into hip-hop in the country, aiding them to further strengthen their local music program­me – BUDx.

DIVINE aka Vivian Fernandes, is an underground rapper hailing from Mumbai and is known for his power and passion to rise above and fight hard to turn his rapping dreams into reality. Imbibing a ‘brewed the hard way’ personality, a quality that fittingly signifies the embedded beliefs of the brand, lends deeper quintessence to the synergy between the king of rap and the king of beer. The collaboration aims to bolster endeavors aimed at supporting and growing the local music scene; with a promise of experiences that are truly representative of the brand and its core ideals.  

Commenting on the partnership with DIVINE, AB InBev VP Marketing South Asia Kartikeya Sharma said, “We are beyond thrilled to have DIVINE on board. It’s surreal to watch the music scene in India accelerate at the pace at which it currently has been, with a lot of lesser known genres and their respective artists now taking center-stage. Our partnership with DIVINE is reflective of a strong and similar commitment towards leading and shaping the budding music scene in India. The combined effort will surely help steer the needle towards covert yet emerging music genres enabling them to garner the recognition they truly deserve.”

Adding to the excitement, Vivian Fernandes aka Divine said, “I am super excited to be associated with Budweiser! There is a genuine sense of pride to be associated with brands that truly feel and believe what you believe, making this alliance really special. Together, we look forward to making some great music and push hip-hop through our collective journey.”

 

related stories
music services  |  14 Feb 2019

T-Series ventures into digital space; to produce web-series and web-films

MUMBAI: After proving to be the mogul of music industry and establishing themselves a successful film studio, T-Series is all set to enter the digital space with web series and web films.

television channels  |  13 Feb 2019

9X Jalwa launches Jalwa #10YEARCHALLENGE

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa, the Bollywood hits music channel by 9X Media, has created Jalwa #10YEARCHALLENGE, a unique property that showcases the songs of Bollywood stars from past to present. Jalwa #10YEARCHALLENGE will feature stars such as Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Kajol, Akshay Kumar,

music services  |  11 Feb 2019

Smule to co-power Mirchi Music Awards 2019

MUMBAI: Smule, the leading music social network will be co-powering Radio Mirchi’s annual Mirchi Music Awards 2019 which honours both the artistic and technical excellence of professionals in the Hindi music industry in India.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group