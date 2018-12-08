RadioandMusic
RNM
| 08 Dec 2018
music
Apple acquires London-based music firm Platoon
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services |

MUMBAI: In a bid to further cement its position in the global music space, Apple has reportedly acquired London-based creative services and music start-up Platoon for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition of A&R and creative services company Platoon -- founded in 2016 by iTune veteran Denzyl Feigelson and LoveFilm co-founder Saul Klein, is aimed at tapping emerging artists for Apple Music, Music Business Worldwide reported on Friday.

"The company worked with the likes of Stateside breakout act Billie Eilish before she signed to Interscope in 2017, in addition to UK stars Stefflon Don and Jorja Smith," said the report. 

Feigelson has worked with Apple for over 15 years for live events and artist relations.

"The Apple deal gives Platoon the backing and resources to accomplish its vision and continue its goal to develop original music and visual content," the report quoted a Platoon source as saying.

Apple was yet to comment on this.

"Apple doesn't usually comment on its acquisitions, stating only that it makes them from time to time and generally doesn't discuss its purpose or plans," said 9to5mac.com.

The tech giant in October acquired Asaii, a start-up developed music analytics engine for music labels and artist managers.

According to a report in Axios, the deal was worth nearly $100 million.

Apple has also completed the acquisition of Shazam, one of the world's most popular music recognition mobile apps.

Shazam has been downloaded over 1 billion times around the world and users identify songs using the Shazam app over 20 million times each day.

Apple has made some other acquisitions as well, like buying Beats for $3 billion in 2014 which became the basis for Apple Music.

(Source: IANS)

related stories
labels  |  08 Dec 2018

Cultural curator Putumayo broadens horizons, launches music-powered travel experiences

MUMBAI: Using music as a gateway to greater cultural understanding, Putumayo was curating experiences before it was cool. The company became a lifestyle brand before the term was a twinkle in a marketer’s eye.

gear  |  06 Dec 2018

Saregama joins hands with IESECCI to encourage people with disabilities on World Disability Day

MUMBAI: Saregama associates with Indian Ex-Defense Service Employees Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IESECCI) to encourage and support people with disabilities on World Disability Day.

gear  |  06 Dec 2018

Saregama hits one million mark for the sale of Carvaan!

MUMBAI: Saregama celebrates one million mark for the sale of Carvaan. The journey that started a little more than a year back, has taken the entire music industry by surprise. The figure speaks volumes about the company’s belief in the product that became talk of the town since its launch.

explore RNMbiz

resources

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group