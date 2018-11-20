Sound Royalties and AdRev announce marketing relationship to benefit content creators on YouTube

MUMBAI: Specialty music financing company Sound Royalties is pleased to announce its new strategic marketing partnership with AdRev to collectively help music professionals and creatives access royalty financing, while retaining the rights to their work.

AdRev works directly with music rights holders on YouTube, Facebook and other online platforms, ensuring monetization and collection on behalf of labels, artists and other content creators. Through this new strategic relationship, AdRev is now providing its clients with the ability to benefit from Sound Royalties’ tailored financing and cash flow solutions.

Based on their earnings from YouTube and other platforms, content creators will be able to access advances of $5,000 to $10 million. Sound Royalties’ services also allow creatives to retain their copyrights and receive overflow income, an extreme rarity in the music financing space.

“Sound Royalties is thrilled to join forces with AdRev while continuing to extend our services to the many talented music professionals within the video content creation community,” said Sound Royalties founder and CEO Alex Heiche. “We are eager to help additional creatives in this space, retain their royalties, receive the funding needed, advance their careers and provide for their lifestyle.”

To this, AdRev President Noah Becker added, “AdRev is excited to begin this new relationship with Sound Royalties to provide video content creators with financing solutions that drive their work forward, without losing their copyrights. Creative-friendly funding is something that the music industry has been missing for a long time, and we are happy to help deliver Sound Royalties’ revolutionary new offerings to our clients.”

Founded by CEO Alex Heiche, Sound Royalties, LLC is a privately-owned specialty finance firm that helps music industry professionals fund personal and professional projects while allowing them to retain the rights to their music and royalties. The company's core business is offering royalty advances of anywhere from $5,000 to $10 million, while preserving all rights to the artist's music. It does this by advancing artist, producer and songwriter royalties paid through music labels, distributors, publishers and PROs such as SoundExchange, BMI, ASCAP, SESAC and many more.

AdRev (adrev dot net) is a global leader for YouTube monetization and administration of audiovisual and music copyrights, proprietary unclaimed search, and royalty accounting software for the music and entertainment industry. AdRev currently administers over 10+ million copyrights and monetizes over 250+ million videos. The entire AdRev ops team is YouTube Certified and available around the clock to serve the company’s partners. It offers several tiers of scaled service to fit a variety of needs from monetization and copyright administration to full channel build out.