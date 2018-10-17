Live Streaming for the first time at Delhi’s famous Ram Leela on House Of God App

MUMBAI: With the firm determination of giving a new definition to the religious space, House of God - a leading religious app is will be bringing to its users Live stream of one the most celebrated and oldest Ramlila of India i.e. Luv Kush Ramlila from Lal Qila Maidan, Delhi.

In an industry-first move, every user would watch through LIVE streaming the most popular Ramlila through the House of God app. This is in line with House of God’s philosophy of preserving the spirit of enthusiasm while catering to the spiritual needs of every individual.

On the occasion House of God founder Mr. Ram Chandra said, “We are very excited and happy for our unique initiative in the interest of people from different part of country and world, who cannot come all the way to Red Fort to witness Ram Leela.”

Since Indians do enjoy watching the entertaining performances, different facets of Lord Rama’s life, picturization of the great mythological characters or gigantic effigies of the ten headed Ravana, some part of the society still remain un-served. Be it the limitation of time or physical issues, some people are unable to mark their physical presence to the most cherished Ram Leela in India which happens every year at Red Fort Ground, New Delhi.

Giving spirituality a modern definition, House of God has emerged as one-stop destination for all religious needs. The app is effectively targeting untapped issues in the religious domain by spreading its roots in every nook and cranny possible. Be it finding unlimited content of various Gods/Gurus, LIVE Darshans and services, House of God has it all. The initiative of bringing the LIVE streaming of this Ramlila event is with the sole purpose of reaching millions of users.

The Luv-Kush Ramlila Committee is over 50 years old and is one of the most popular ones and promises to be a grand spectacle as renowned politicians and celebrities will take the stage to play Ramayana characters. This year’s star cast would feature Puneet Issar, Kuldeep Chahal, Vijay Sampla, Ritu Shivpuri, Sheeba, Payal Goga Kapoor, Shilpa Raizada, Angad Hasija, Raza Murad, Dr. Harshvardhan, Shankar Sahney etc. portraying different roles. Familiar faces like Bindu Dara Singh, Rakesh Bedi and Avtar Gill would also be a part.

Ramlila will be streamed every day till 20 Oct'18. Timings will be from 6:00 pm to 11:30 pm. It will be followed by myriad cultural events and will lend a different flavour to the people.