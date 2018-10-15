IFPI's Music Consumer Insight Report 2018

MUMBAI: IFPI has released its Music Consumer Insight Report 2018 today. The report examines the ways in which music consumers aged by 16-64 engage with recorded music across 20 of the world’s largest music markets.

“Record companies continue to develop, support and invest in music, playing a crucial role in ensuring that it continues on its exciting journey around the world,” says IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore.

Below, we have mentioned the key highlights of the report for everyone to have a look at!

Music is an integral part of our lives:

On average, we each enjoy music for 17.8 hours per week, with the car being the most popular listening location

Streaming is virtually ubiquitous:

86% of us listen to music through on-demand streaming. Young music consumers are most engaged streamers, with 57% of 16-24 year olds using a paid audio streaming service.

Consumers are engaging with their local music genres:

Music consumers especially enjoy listening to local music genres, with 66% of consumers in Japan listening to J-Pop, 69% of consumers in France listening to Variété Française and, in Brazil, 55% listening to música popular brasileira.

High-growth music markets are seeing high levels of licensed engagement:

96% of consumers in China and 96% in India listen to licensed music.

Music Drives Technology Engagement:

From Smartphones to smart speakers across the world, connected devices are a growing part of the listening experience. Record companies have licensed music across hundreds of digital music services allowing consumers to have easier access to the music they love, irrespective of wherever they are.

User upload services continue to dominate consumption:

Nearly half of all time spent listening to on-demand music is on YouTube.

Copyright infringement remains a significant issue:

More than one-third (38%) of consumers obtain music through infringing methods – with stream ripping the dominant method (32% of consumers).