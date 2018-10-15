RadioandMusic
RNM
| 16 Oct 2018
music
News
IFPI's Music Consumer Insight Report 2018
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | IFPI | Music Consumer Insight Report 2018 | copyright | streaming | India | China | Frances Moore |

MUMBAI: IFPI has released its Music Consumer Insight Report 2018 today. The report examines the ways in which music consumers aged by 16-64 engage with recorded music across 20 of the world’s largest music markets.

“Record companies continue to develop, support and invest in music, playing a crucial role in ensuring that it continues on its exciting journey around the world,” says IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore.

Below, we have mentioned the key highlights of the report for everyone to have a look at!

Music is an integral part of our lives:

On average, we each enjoy music for 17.8 hours per week, with the car being the most popular listening location

Streaming is virtually ubiquitous:

86% of us listen to music through on-demand streaming. Young music consumers are most engaged streamers, with 57% of 16-24 year olds using a paid audio streaming service.

Consumers are engaging with their local music genres:

Music consumers especially enjoy listening to local music genres, with 66% of consumers in Japan listening to J-Pop, 69% of consumers in France listening to Variété Française and, in Brazil, 55% listening to música popular brasileira.

High-growth music markets are seeing high levels of licensed engagement:

96% of consumers in China and 96% in India listen to licensed music.

Music Drives Technology Engagement:

From Smartphones to smart speakers across the world, connected devices are a growing part of the listening experience. Record companies have licensed music across hundreds of digital music services allowing consumers to have easier access to the music they love, irrespective of wherever they are.

User upload services continue to dominate consumption:

Nearly half of all time spent listening to on-demand music is on YouTube.

Copyright infringement remains a significant issue:

More than one-third (38%) of consumers obtain music through infringing methods – with stream ripping the dominant method (32% of consumers).

related stories
labels  |  09 Oct 2018

VYRL Originals 'Aaya Na Tu' by Arjun Kanungo and Momina Mustehasan bags SILVER at Big Bang Awards

MUMBAI: The hit song Aaya Na Tu by Arjun Kanungo and Momina Mustehasan a VYRL Originals release wins SILVER for excellence in marketing at the prestigious 23rd edition of the Big Bang Awards held in Bangalore.

marketing and promotions  |  08 Oct 2018

Oddsox gets the best college band title in the second edition of Parx Hunt

MUMBAI: Apparel giant, Parx, hosted a college band competition, the second year in succession. A three-month long campaign with rigorous scanning and hunting for the perfect band, the Parx Hunt 2018 ended on a high-octane mode at Hard Rock Café in Mumbai.

music services  |  04 Oct 2018

YouTube brings first Pop-up Space to Delhi-NCR

MUMBAI: YouTube on Thursday unveiled its second Pop-up Space in India, and the first in Delhi-NCR. It was introduced in Hyderabad last year.

The Pop-Up Space, situated at Kingdom of Dreams here, will host three themed sets from 5 to 7 October 2018.

explore RNMbiz

resources

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group