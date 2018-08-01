Qyuki creators Maati Baani; release their new album 'Ru Ba Ru'

MUMBAI: The music duo is all set to release Ru Ba Ru series of tracks and videos with some of the most cutting-edge musicians from India and across the globe. Maati Baani is famous for their innovative use of traditional folk music in their groovy tracks.

This time with Tum Jo Miley the duo delves into the varying emotions of life and have portrayed each feeling with a different kind of instrument/ musical score which has given the track a completely different aesthetic. The track celebrates life and inspires you to dance to the fullest.

Enhancing the live experience of the track, Maati Baani and the musicians have played a series of handmade instruments to give it a beautiful Indian touch. Each video will feel like a vibrant painting, bringing out the essence of the music through vivid painters, dancers, artists and more.

Qyuki Network COO Sagar Gokhale said, “Maati Baani is an electric duo hat always pushes the boundaries to the maximum with their music. We absolutely love their bold moves and are sure this one is going to strike a chord with the audience!”

While talking about the series Maati Baani said, “Ru Ba Ru is a series where we come face to face with a fantastic musician, jam together and create something beautiful and unexpected.”

Qyuki has always encouraged innovative content and this time with Maati Bani’s groundbreaking series, they are sure to capture the hearts yet again after Rumaal. The new series with soothing tracks will give us a new way to look at our life emotions.