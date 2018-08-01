RadioandMusic
RNM
| 02 Aug 2018
music
Press Releases
Qyuki creators Maati Baani; release their new album 'Ru Ba Ru'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Maati Baani | Sagar Gokhale | Ru Ba Ru | Tum Jo Miley | Qyuki Network |

MUMBAI: The music duo is all set to release Ru Ba Ru series of tracks and videos with some of the most cutting-edge musicians from India and across the globe. Maati Baani is famous for their innovative use of traditional folk music in their groovy tracks.

This time with Tum Jo Miley the duo delves into the varying emotions of life and have portrayed each feeling with a different kind of instrument/ musical score which has given the track a completely different aesthetic. The track celebrates life and inspires you to dance to the fullest.

Enhancing the live experience of the track, Maati Baani and the musicians have played a series of handmade instruments to give it a beautiful Indian touch. Each video will feel like a vibrant painting, bringing out the essence of the music through vivid painters, dancers, artists and more.

Qyuki Network COO Sagar Gokhale said, “Maati Baani is an electric duo hat always pushes the boundaries to the maximum with their music. We absolutely love their bold moves and are sure this one is going to strike a chord with the audience!”

While talking about the series Maati Baani said, “Ru Ba Ru is a series where we come face to face with a fantastic musician, jam together and create something beautiful and unexpected.”

Qyuki has always encouraged innovative content and this time with Maati Bani’s groundbreaking series, they are sure to capture the hearts yet again after Rumaal. The new series with soothing tracks will give us a new way to look at our life emotions.

related stories
labels  |  01 Aug 2018

T-Series chooses PPL as its exclusive partner

MUMBAI: With the appointment of Rajat Kakar, Phonographic Performance Limited (PPL) has seen some amazing changes in the system. Impressed by this, with complete trust, T-Series has once again, chosen PPL to manage its public performance license in India.

artiste management  |  31 Jul 2018

We started off with an intention to support unique independent artists: Gurpreet Singh

MUMBAI: A young enterprising entrepreneur and music enthusiast, Co-Founder and COO Gurpreet Singh spearheads One Digital Entertainment, India’s largest digital video and creator network.

labels  |  26 Jul 2018

Sony Music acquires music rights of the film 'Kizie Aur Manny'

MUMBAI: Music label, Sony Music has turned music distributor for Kizie Aur Manny , which is one of the most awaited films.

explore RNMbiz

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group