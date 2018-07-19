Prime Day 2018: Amazon Prime Music's most played tracks!

MUMBAI: Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming release Dhadak is amongst the much-awaited films in the industry. Also, the music of the film has created a rage amongst the audience.

Interestingly, the songs from the film have made its way to the most played tracks on Amazon Prime Music, clearly emerging as the most heard album, with all its four tracks, making it to the list.

As part of the recent Prime Day celebrations, Amazon Prime Music released the list of Top 10 songs, played by customers on Amazon Prime. The list comprises a mix of party anthems as well as soulful tunes.

Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate)

The revamped version of Dilbar Dilbar, from Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor’s 1999 film, Sirf Tum, was released on 4 July 2018. The song features Nora Fatehi and has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali and Ikka.

Tareefan (Veere Di Wedding)

This number created a major buzz and features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Tulsani. The peppy number was sung by Badshah and stands second on the most played songs list of Amazon Music.

Dhadak Title Track (Dhadak)

Featuring newcomers, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak Title Track ranks three in the list. Shreya Ghoshal and Ajay Gogavale have lent their voice to this blockbuster song.

Bom Diggy Diggy (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

The song makes it to the fourth position on the list during the Prime Day. The catchy dance number features Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Nijar.

Girls Like You [Feat. Cardi B] (Maroon 5)

Maroon 5’s Girls Like You scores the fifth position. The song has been highly appreciated for its beats and the unique format.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

The song that became the friendship anthem of the yea,r has been sung by Arijit Singh. It features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Nijar. The song stands on the sixth position on the Amazon Music list, of the most played song, released as a part of Prime Day 2018 celebrations.

Zingaat (Dhadak)

Another groovy number from the Bollywood movie, Dhakad makes it to the seventh position on Amazon Music’s most played songs on the occasion of Prime Day 2018. Adding energy to the song, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor have done a fabulous job.

Naino Ne Baandhi (Gold)

This romantic song wooed the audience. Naino Ne Baandhi features Akshay Kumar and Mouni Roy. The song has been sung by Yasser Desai and stands eighth on the list.

Pehli Baar (Dhadak)

The romantic number from Dhadak is placed at the ninth position on the list of the most played song on Amazon Music for Prime Day. The song has been sung by Ajay Gogavale.

Vaara Re (Dhadak)

Pulling the right strings, Dhadak’s number Vaara Re makes to the tenth position on Amazon’s list of the most played songs on the occasion of Prime Day 2018. The song is sung by Ajay Gogavale.

Listen to all the top numbers on Amazon Prime Music. Customers who are not Prime members and want access to Amazon Prime Music can visit www.amazon.in/prime to learn more about Prime benefits.