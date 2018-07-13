Amazon Prime Music introduces hand-curated playlists in Odia and Assamese

MUMBAI: Adding to its vast catalogue of hundreds of playlists, Amazon Prime Music, today, announced the launch of hand-curated playlists in Odia and Assamese languages.

On the launch, Amazon Prime music director Sahas Malhotra, says, “At Amazon, we are eager to hear from our customers and constantly use the feedback to improve our service. We have a vast catalogue of tens of millions of songs that comprise of music across multiple international and Indian languages. But, our customers shared with us, the need for curation in Odia and Assamese languages. We’re, therefore, excited to present specially curated playlists in Odia and Assamese languages. Prime members can now enjoy listening to these hand-curated, ad-free playlists, anytime and anywhere, with free offline downloads as well.”

Amazon’s music experts have specially curated these playlists to give music listeners an uninterrupted, ad-free, music listening experience, across various artists and genres. The playlists in Assamese includes the best and most popular titles from top artists like Best of Bhupen Hazarika, Best of Khagen Mahanta, Best of Papon and Best of Zubeen Garg. The Odia catalogue includes playlists like Odia Romance and 50 Greatest Odia Songs, including playlists of Odia artists like Best of Anubhav Mohanty, Best of Namita Agrawal, Best of Babul Supriyo and Best of Udit Narayan. The playlist also includes religious melodies, dedicated to Jai Jagannath, Krishna Bhajans and Shiva Bhajans.

Prime Music is an ad-free service launched as a Prime benefit at a no additional cost to the annual membership of INR 999/- and monthly membership of INR 129/-. Amazon Prime Music includes tens of millions of songs across major International and Indian music labels in over 10 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu and more. Amazon Prime Music is available on Android and iOS mobile phone apps, Desktop app and Web player, Amazon Fire TV sticks and Amazon Echo devices.

