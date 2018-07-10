RadioandMusic
Songdew announces the appointment of Shweta Rathee as President
MUMBAI: Songdew Media Pvt Ltd, a leading music network connecting independent artists with their fans, today announced the appointment of Shweta Rathee as President (Revenues &amp; Brand Alliances). She will take over the new assignment from 11 July 2018.

“Songdew has made significant progress in last few months, the website has experienced increased engagement and the response to launch of Songdew TV has been excellent. Thus, it is the most appropriate time for the company to have Shweta on board to drive brand alliances“said Sunil Khanna, founder of Songdew.

“Shweta has rich experience in various leadership positions in helping organisations monetize their offerings by providing right solutions to the brands. We are happy to see her becoming a part of Senior Management Team of Songdew”, said Sandip Tarkas, Director of Songdew. I am excited to join Songdew and drive the initiatives to make it one of the most important and contemporary music platforms in India and abroad“, said Shweta.

Shweta is a management graduate and has worked in leadership positions with leading media groups in India including Star India, Sony Entertainment, Times Group and India Today Group. Her last assignment was with India Today group, where in as Country Manager, she was responsible for Sales of the Lifestyle segment of the group.

