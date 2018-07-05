Celebrate the 2018 Official FIFA World Cup Beat with Gaana

MUMBAI: Gaana is all set to enthrall its users this World Cup season by streaming the Official FIFA 2018 World Cup Playlist.



Kicking off with the official song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Live It Up, Gaana is sure to take the football fans on a nostalgic football journey with hits like Shakira’s Waka Waka and Ricky Martin’s Cup Of Life, the playlist is full of (Official) Football Anthems, with a touch of Summer Vibes, and Dancefloor Fillers.



Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal said, “At Gaana , we thrive to give a soundtrack to every emotion and occasion. And with the addition of this playlist, we are celebrating FIFA world cup as an emotion and occasion which has caught the eye of the entire world. The synergy between both football and music is striking, stirring up fan’s emotions across the globe, especially in India where popular songs associated with football have become anthems for the youth, who they often relate and dance to for celebrating their favorite teams victory. With this, Gaana has tapped into the global sports zeal to offer its users an experience to multifold the excitement of the Fifa world cup."

Live It Up, this year’s anthem sees the biggest names in global music collaborate, for the biggest event in the world of football. It will be performed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final on 15th July in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. Along with this year’s smash, Live It Up, fans identify with all the songs that they’ve danced to during the World Cup over the years and Gaana gives them more than a reason to indulge into their favourite hits at their fingertips.

Gaana users can now tune into this specially curated playlist available on the homescreen of the app.