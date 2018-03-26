Amazon Prime Music boosts its catalogue with Lahari Music

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music recently launched benefit for Prime members in India. It would be offering Lahari Music's catalogue boosting its selection in film and non-film Music across Telugu, Kannada and Tamil languages. Amazon Prime Music had collaborated with labels like T-Series, Sony Music India, Zee Music Company, Saregama and Muzik 247 initially and now it has collaborated with Lahari Music.

Amazon Prime Music announced the launch of Lahari Music on its streaming service adding more than 25,000 tracks to its growing global catalogue of tens of millions of songs. Amazon Prime Music has not left any stone unturned to provide the best to their consumers and a no additional cost Prime benefit is a part of it. Amazon Prime already offers unlimited free one-day and two-day delivery of over 11 million products online to over 100 cities and 30 minutes early access for members.

Amazon Prime Music will stream popular hits from blockbusters like Baahubali, Khaidi No 150, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa, and more across Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada Languages, in addition to the highly anticipated new Telugu releases like Rangastalam and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Amazon Music India director Sahas Malhotra said, “With the addition of Lahari Music’s super hit catalogue, Amazon Prime Music customers will be able to enjoy one of the largest selections of new film soundtracks, classic hits and non-film music in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Prime members can now enjoy all this music ad-free, with unlimited offline downloads on their mobile devices, at no additional cost.

“We are excited to work with Amazon Prime Music to make our rich musical catalogue and forthcoming releases spanning the genres of film, devotional and folk available to customers across the country. We are especially excited about the simplicity and ease of use of voice controlling music using Alexa on mobile and how it makes our entire catalogue accessible without any friction”, said Lahari Recording Company managing partner G Manoharan.