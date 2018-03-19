Amazon Prime Music adds Muzik 247 to its multi-lingual catalogue

MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Music, the recently launched Prime benefit for Prime members in India. It would offer Muzik 247 Music’s selection boosting its selection across Malayalam and Tamil.

Amazon Prime Music announced the launch of Muzik 247 on its ad free streaming service adding hundreds of newly released tracks to its growing global catalogue of tens of millions of songs. Recently launched as a Prime benefit at no additional cost, Amazon Prime Music will now stream popular hits like Manikya Malaraya Poovi, Chundari Penne, Lailakame, Njanum Njanum Entaalum, Malare from movies like Charlie, Ezra, Poomaram, Premam, to name a few across Malayalam and Tamil in addition to the highly anticipated new releases like Malayalam Movie Oru Adaar Love and the upcoming Tamil releases Lakshmi and Party.

“We are thrilled to add Muzik 247’s new selection of Malayalam and Tamil soundtracks for our customers to listen on Amazon Prime Music, at no additional cost to their Prime membership. Apart from the existing selection of catalog hits, music lovers of Malayalam and Tamil language will now be able to listen to the latest internet sensation Manikya Malaraya Poovi,” said Amazon Music Director Sahas Malhotra.

Muzik 247 Vice President Syed Muhammed Zameer says, “We are enthused that the subscribers of Amazon Prime Music can now enjoy Muzik 247's wide collection of Malayalam and Tamil Music. Our Association with Amazon Music is a step in the right direction which further strengthens Muzik 247's distribution network. We are eagerly looking forward to this collaboration.”

Muzik 247 has a catalogue that has some of the hottest, latest and most trending Malayalam soundtracks. It boasts of some immensely popular Albums like Bangalore Days, Premam, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Charlie, Maheshinte Prathikaram, Jacobinte Swargarajyam, Angamaly Diaries, Kammatipaadam, Ezra, Adam Joan and many more. These Albums have been composed by stalwarts like Gopi Sundar, Shaan Rahman, Bijibal, Rahul Raj, and have been picturized on Malayalam superstars like Prithviraj Sukumaran, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan to name a few.