| 13 Mar 2018
Saavn and Homegrown collaborate to find India's next big Desi Rapper
Tags:
Music Services | Homegrown | Saavn | Homegrown x Saavn Hunt | desi rapper |

MUMBAI: For all the ‘desi rappers’ who have been in search of a platform to showcase their talent, here is something exciting. Music streaming service Saavn and youth-based media company Homegrown have come together to offer upcoming Indian rappers a platform to showcase their talent. This will also help them fulfilling their dream of a global break with a contest titled ‘Homegrown x Saavn Hunt’.

The next exiting thing to know is what the winner is getting in return.  The winner will get a one-track deal with Saavn, including studio production of one track, mixed and mastered at Saavn Studios in Mumbai. The artist, as well as the track, will be launched and promoted by both Saavn and Homegrown, in addition to being launched on other global digital music platforms and streaming services.

In order to enter the contest, that went live recently, participants must fill the form (https://saavnam.typeform.com/to/xeuDWE)  sharing a link of their performance from YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram. The composition must be two minutes+ and completely original, featuring no previously copyrighted material. The song can be in English or any Indian language. In addition, the video posted by participants on the social media platform of their choice must be accompanied by #Flex.

Saavn will also help the winning artist monetise the track by launching it on various digital platforms. Initially, the track will feature exclusively on Saavn for two months, after which it will be available across multiple music streaming platforms globally. The contest will be open to Indian residents only, with the winner selected at the discretion of Saavn and Homegrown, along with any other jury panel who may be involved in the judging process.

