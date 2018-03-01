Shadow and Light's new album 'Sabar', marking the streaming platform's Artiste Original division

MUMBAI: Sometimes all we want is a soothing song to calm our senses. The new album launched by Saavn today is all about the soothing music. The album named Sabar, by musical team Shadow and Light, comprising Anindo Bose and Pavithra Chari, is an emotional experience through some soulful and poignant lyrics. The inspiration for the songs, is the process of creation and growth. The album is live on Saavn, it also marks the one-year anniversary of the streaming platform for in-house music segment.

Shadow and Light, stands to be one of the most promising fusion bands, and is always in an endeavour to create original in multi linguistic genre. The band creates music in Hindi, English, and Tamil. It is known for its unique creations, which are a confluence of diverse genres like Hindustani classical, contemporary, jazz, pop, electronic, and soul to create entrancing, soulful, and – above all – expressive music. The music they create has a very cinematic sound. The duo’s unique brand of music has received praise from stalwarts such as Salim-Sulaiman, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, A R Rahman and Amit Trivedi. One of its members, Chari, has also been trained under the renowned Hindustani classical singer Shubha Mudgal.

Prior to the launch of Sabar with Saavn, Shadow and Light has independently released two full-length albums worldwide, which were widely appreciated. The duo has also performed at several reputed music festivals, including NH7 Weekender and ASEAN Festival, and has collaborated with renowned musicians such as Stanley Jordan, Karsh Kale, Benny Dayal, and Warren Mendosa. Shadow and Light has opened for the likes of Anoushka Shankar and Ranjit Barot and was recently invited to perform its compositions at Serendipity Arts festival, Goa, for a set curated by Ranjit Barot. Musicians Aveleon Giles Vaz and Steve Peter are supporting Shadow and Light for its latest project, Sabar, on drums and bass respectively.

The album title is an adaptation of the Arabic word 'Sabr,’ which means 'patience.’ The songs in this album explore the various human emotions of gratitude, grief, contempt, perseverance, inspiration, and aspiration.

Listen to the album on Saavn:

“This is our third studio album. We've made a personal effort to move beyond our comfort zones, and push our boundaries even further. It represents where we are now, and all the patience and effort it took for us to get here. Musically there is a strong RnB influence in all the tracks and lyrically the themes we've chosen to express are varied and unique to each composition,” said Shadow and Light.

They added, “As a music service in the digital age, Saavn is a perfect representation of innovation and growth, and we’re excited to be working with them for the release of Sabar.”

Launched in February 2017, Saavn’s Artist Originals (AO) division is aimed towards empowering independent artists, songwriters, and producers from around the world and bridge the East-West divide between talented musicians and music lovers. Artist Originals has previously launched songs from Indian hip-hop star Naezy, Toronto-based electronic artist, Sickick, singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad, UK-based musicians Zack Knight and Jasmin Walia, Canadian-based The PropheC and experimental electronic music artist Sandunes, demonstrating Saavn’s commitment to building a diverse catalogue.