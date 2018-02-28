RadioandMusic
RNM
| 28 Feb 2018
music
Press Releases
Gaana to raise USD 115 million in its latest round of financing, led by Tencent
Events
Event Management | 02 Feb 2018

Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 2 Music Festival

MUMBAI:  Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala’s most popular music festival Mojo Rising Season 2 on 10- 11 February, Bolgathy Palace, Kochi. Mojo rising, music fest has been curated by the makers of the celebrated indie show ‘Music Mojo’ in Kappa TV.The second...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Times Internet | Gaana | Tencent | Martin Lau | Gautam Sinha | Prashan Agarwal | JOOX |

MUMBAI: Gaana is raising USD 115 million from Tencent and Times Internet in its latest round of financing.

In December 2017, Gaana crossed 60 million monthly active users. Gaana was incubated seven years ago by Times Internet. In the last 4 years, its mobile app has been the driver of growth, with 700 per cent growth in consumption in the last two years. 88 per cent of Gaana’s monthly users come from India. 

Tencent is the majority shareholder of Tencent Music Entertainment, China’s largest music streaming business. It also operates JOOX, a leading music streaming platform in South East Asia.

Gaana intends to use the capital to further invest into technology to use AI to personalize music experiences for each consumer, to further develop its subscription product for paying users, and to develop aligned music experiences for Gaana consumers.

Times Internet CEO Gautam Sinha says, “We are happy to welcome Tencent as a partner in Gaana and benefit from their global learnings. Gaana has demonstrated exponential growth over the years. Tencent operates the largest music streaming business in China, and we look forward to working closely with them to continue to innovate and drive the digital music market in India."

Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal says, "Music streaming is the future of music consumption globally, and in India, we’re only 10 per cent of the way towards building a business useful for 500 million Indians. Tencent will be a great partner to help us enable India to access and enjoy unlimited music at their fingertips."

“Gaana is a leading music streaming platform in India, where millions of users stay tuned to its rich music library including its exclusive Bollywood content,” said Tencent Holdings President Martin Lau. “As more affordable mobile data plans are driving smart phone penetration in India, we believe growth in the music streaming market will accelerate. By investing in and collaborating with Gaana, we look forward to bringing more innovation and better experiences to all Indian music lovers.”

related stories
music services  |  27 Feb 2018

The Remix's USP is its innovation and experimentation: Vijay Subramaniam

Amazon Prime India released the trailer of their first Prime Original music reality show The Remix. The show judged by Sunidhi Chauhan, Nucleya and Amit Trivedi would premier on Amazon Prime video on 9 March. The show has already set high expectations with the trailer.

labels  |  26 Feb 2018

MTV was initially reluctant to air a Marathi song: CEO Sagarika Music

MUMBAI: To enter an unknown territory and to conquer it, is what real success and thrilling stories are about. Sagarika Bam, a Bengali, raised in Mumbai, studied in a convent school, went on to change the face of Marathi music industry.

artiste management  |  23 Feb 2018

VYRL Originals, a platform to promote Independent singers, music producers, lyricists and composers: Vinit Thakkar

EMI Records India along with Mohit Suri have launched VYRL Originals, a platform created to promote independent singers, music composers and lyricists. This property will release one brand new song every month simultaneously on music streaming services worldwide and on radio.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group