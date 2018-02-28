Enjoy ad-free, Alexa-enabled songs on Amazon Prime Music in India

RadioandMusic
Music Services | Amazon Prime | Amazon Prime Music | Android | iOS | Amazon Fire TV | Amazon Echo | Sahas Malhotra |

MUMBAI: Amazon.in on Wednesday launched Amazon Prime Music -- an ad-free streaming service with innovative voice controls with digital assistant Alexa -- for its Prime members in the country.

Amazon Prime members can now enjoy their favourite music across millions of songs in multiple languages at no additional cost to Prime membership, the company said in a statement.

Amazon Prime Music is available to play on Android and iOS mobile phone apps, Desktop app and Web player, Amazon Fire TV sticks and Amazon Echo devices.

Amazon Prime Music includes songs across major international and Indian music labels in over 10 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu and more.

"With ad-free streaming at no additional cost to Prime members, Amazon Prime Music offers a welcome break from text and voice ads that come between you and your favourite music," said Amazon Music India Director Sahas Malhotra.

"Moreover, with voice controls, the music listening experience cannot get any simpler," he added.

Users can simply tap the Alexa icon in the Amazon Prime Music app and ask for favourite songs, albums and artists.

Amazon Prime Music has specially created playlists and stations to cater to Indian customers. Users can also build their own playlist and share playlists with family and friends.

"Prime members will enjoy this latest addition with benefits that already include unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video and unlimited free fast delivery on eligible items from India's largest online selection of products, early access to top deals and more" added Amazon India Senior Vice President and Country Head Amit Agarwal.

Customers who are not Prime members and want access to Amazon Prime Music can visit www.amazon.in/prime to learn more, the company said.

(Source: IANS)

