Hungama Spotlight creates digital waves as it crosses 30mn

MUMBAI: Hungama launched Hungama Spotlight, a show celebrating live musical performances by famous artists, in 2017. Hungama Spotlight brings fans and artists closer, as it delves into the artist’s journey, inspiration, goals and hopes while celebrating their career with intimate live performances. With 25 episodes under its belt, Hungama Spotlight has reached over 30mn consumers across the globe.

As it becomes the largest platform for the rising stars of the music industry to launch their latest tracks, the show has extended strategic associations with T-Series, Sony Music, and Universal Music, among others. The launch episode of Hungama Spotlight featured Arjun Kanungo, and since then, it has featured artists including Guru Randhawa, Neha Kakkar, Kailash Kher, Harshdeep Kaur, Javed Ali, Divya Kumar, Shirley Sethia, Gippy Grewal, Apache Indian and many others. The show is the only live-streamed original content initiative that is delivered via both, audio and video platforms along with the official Facebook page.

The show is an exciting mix of open and personal conversation along with a live concert-like experience for consumers across the Hungama Music and Play apps, as well as the Hungama Facebook page. After garnering widespread appreciation from audiences, the series has extended the reach of these artists to a global level, by creating a direct engagement platform.

Hungama Spotlight was created to bring the audience closer to their favorite artists and performers, whilst directly engaging with the Hungama apps. In the process of launching an original show, the brand has created a platform for artists to share their stories and journeys with fans in a personal and unscripted manner.

Speaking about the success of the property, Hungama.com CEO Siddhartha Roy said, “As pioneers in the live-stream space, we launched Hungama Spotlight to substantiate the strong connect that we have built with our consumers, by making their favorite artists more accessible to them than ever before. The appreciation garnered thus far is a milestone for us, and encourages us to experiment with more formats going forward that have not been experimented with in the past. With an aim to engage the global audience, Hungama Spotlight will bring artists from across the world to share their stories, inspiration and ambitions along with some exciting performances while also creating more engaging content experiences for our consumers, as space grows dynamically.”

Speaking about the property, T-Series president Neeraj Kalyan said, “Hungama and T-Series have had a strong relationship since years and both brands have deep roots in the music industry. Hungama Spotlight is an interesting one-of-its-kind property that acts as a platform for fan engagement by artists. We are glad that our oldest partner has created such a unique initiative that helps both artists and label, and that we are a part of this journey.

Artist Arjun Kanungo said, “I think Hungama Spotlight is a fantastic initiative by Hungama dot com. It’s amazing how many amazing artists have been part of the initiative, I’ve watched some great episodes myself and I’m honoured to be a part of this platform. Kudos to hungama.com for always living up to their tag line.”

Guru Randhawa said, “Punjabi music has received so much more love recently and that is all because of platforms like Hungama spotlight. Our music has crossed borders and has been appreciated by fans across the globe because of digital platforms. Performing live for my fans at Hungama Spotlight was a very exciting experience and I look forward to more such collaboration.”

Speaking about his experience at Hungama Spotlight, Harrdy Sandhu said, "It was a great experience and I had a blast performing at Hungama Spotlight. I am sure I will be doing many more such fun activities with the talented team at Hungama."

Singer Neha Kakkar said, “My experience as a part of Hungama Spotlight has been fantastic, I launched my Punjabi single on the platform and received a lot of love from my fans and well-wishers. The platform definitely helps connect with the listeners globally. I love Hungama.”

“Spotlight is a great way to have artistes reach out to their audiences not just in India but worldwide. It presents an opportunity for fans to engage with their favorite artistes from any corner of the world. Watching artistes perform their new music Live, getting to know them better through conversations along with the ability to interact with them is what makes Spotlight an exciting platform. I congratulate Hungama for a successful run of Spotlight and wish them all the very best in taking this platform to the next level,” Universal Music Group, South Asia vice president – marketing Sunil D'Sa.

“Hungama Spotlight is a great platform for music and artists to connect with their fans. We have a great relationship with them and we congratulate them for this feat,” Sony Music India director digital Jay Mehta.

Hungama has leveraged live streaming as a tool in the past to reach out to entertainment buffs for various concerts and activities across the globe, including the 9/11 Peace Concert held in New York in 2016, Bollywood Music Project 2016 in Mumbai and Delhi, the Lalkar concert feat. Farhan Akhtar by MARD amongst others.