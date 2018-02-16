Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's latest 'Yeh Zindagi' available exclusively on Idea Music

MUMBAI: Idea Music from one of the leading telecom operators, Idea Cellular, has come out with a musical bonanza for all its listeners.

Idea Music has got exclusive rights to release, the latest sensational song Ye Zindagi sung by none other than the legendary award winning Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on its platform. The song will initially be available only on Idea Music and no other music streaming platform in India, starting 16th February; courtesy- Trendy Beat Records. Continuing with the string of hits by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, this love ballad Ye Zindagi will truly strike a chord with the listeners.

Moreover, talking about regional hits, Idea Music has also added the latest internet sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier’s viral hit song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the upcoming Malyalam movie Oru Adaar Love by Muzik 247. The song is with Sing Along lyrics on the app, so listeners can now sing the song with ease. The song which depicts the eventual state of being in love, will surely remind the listeners of their first love and take them down the memory lane.

The song is sung by the versatile singer Vineeth Sreenivasan, actor and playback singer of Entammede Jimikki Kammal fame while the music is revisited by Shaan Rahman. Idea Music is home to millions of regional hit songs across 14 languages, apart from Bollywood and International music.

Idea Music is a destination for customers to entertain and refresh themselves with an extensive library of more than 3.5 million songs across all genres, moods and occasions. The app allows users to create their own playlists, set musical alarms, experience the DJ effect, and sing along features. Idea is currently offering free subscription of Idea Music app to all Idea 4G/3G customers. With over 5 million downloads Idea Music app ranks amongst top music/entertainment apps on Playstore and is also available on iOS.