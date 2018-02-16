RadioandMusic
Amazon Prime Video releases teaser for 'The Remix'
MUMBAI: The Remix, Amazon Prime Video's first ever-unscripted Prime Original series, is all set to give an ultimate spin to Indian music. On this music competition show, DJs and singers pair up to remix songs, giving their own flavour to popular Bollywood hits. The Remix will be the first ever reality music competition on OTT in India. The show hosted by Karan Tacker features 10 teams who give it their all to put out riveting performances to impress the celebrity judges Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya.

The teaser gives a glimpse into the face-off between singer and DJ pairs, judged by the nation’s favourite artists from the music scene- Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya.

View the teaser below:

Amazon Prime Original The Remix is created and produced by Greymatter Entertainment and launches on 9 March 2018 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

