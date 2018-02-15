RadioandMusic
RNM
| 15 Feb 2018
music
News
Amazon Prime Music collaborates with Warner Music Group
Events
Event Management | 02 Feb 2018

Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 2 Music Festival

MUMBAI:  Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala’s most popular music festival Mojo Rising Season 2 on 10- 11 February, Bolgathy Palace, Kochi. Mojo rising, music fest has been curated by the makers of the celebrated indie show ‘Music Mojo’ in Kappa TV.The second...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Amazon Prime Music | Warner Music Group | Sahas Malhotra | India |

MUMBAI:  Amazon Prime Music on Wednesday announced a new deal with the Warner Music Group (WMG) to bring the music company’s new releases and extensive catalogue to India.

"We are thrilled to bring Warner Music's vast and eclectic international catalogue exclusively for Prime members in India. Our customers will enjoy listening to their favourite artistes from around the world. Music listeners can also enjoy their albums via curated playlists and stations for uninterrupted, ad-free streaming," Amazon Music India Director Sahas Malhotra, said in a statement.

The soon-to-be launched, ad-free streaming service, will be available to Amazon Prime subscribers in India at no additional cost.

(Source:IANS)

related stories
television channels  |  14 Feb 2018

9X Media celebrates Valentine's Day with it's special programming

MUMBAI: 9X Media is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a series of programming initiatives across the Network’s music Channels.

music services  |  13 Feb 2018

B4U Music celebrates love with Valentine's Day special

MUMBAI: February brings a sniff of romance in the air. 14 February Valentine's Day is the day of love. Red Roses, Chocolates, poems of love are few of the many things used to express affections and love.

music services  |  13 Feb 2018

Apple Music student membership expands to 82 new markets

MUMBAI: Apple announced today that it is expanding the availability of its Apple music student membership to 82 new regions this month.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group