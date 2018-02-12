Celebrate this season's festivals with Idea Music

MUMBAI: Idea Music, the one-stop entertainment destination for all music lovers, from Idea Cellular, has ramped up its music collection for this season.

The Idea Music app has curated music reflecting diverse form of Indian culture with the devotional songs for Maha Shivaratri. Idea Music has compiled a list of devotional songs to for devotees to celebrate the festival. This includes songs of Mahashiv Jagran by Anuradha Paudwal, Mahashivratri Katha by Debashish Das Gupta, Dhyanam Shlok by Asha Bhonsale and songs by Pandit Gyanendra Sharma, Om Namah Shivay by Nitin, Jai Ho Sambhu deva by Suresh Wadkar, Brahma Vishnu Shivshankar by Anuradha Paudwal for devotees to sing all night long. So, this Maha Shivaratri celebrate the Grace of Shiva on none other than Idea Music.

Love comes in all languages and the same holds true for our Idea Music app, which has created a special collection of playlist across 13 languages to dedicate the right song to your loved ones. So, this Valentine’s Day, enjoy special moments with these romantic tracks on Idea Music.

Whether it’s Truly Madly Deeply by Savage Garden, or Hans Matt Pagli by Sonu Nigam, or even Diljith Dosanjh’s Do You Know topping the Punjabi charts – the app has a wide range of songs to choose from to express love for the special one! So, plug into the Idea Music app and have a Happy Valentine’s Day grooving to your favourite song with your loved ones.

Idea Music is a destination for customers to entertain and refresh themselves with an extensive library of more than 3 million songs across all genres, moods and occasions. The app allows users to create their own playlists, set musical alarms, experience the DJ effect, and sing along features. Idea is currently offering free subscription of Idea Music app to all Idea 4G/3G customers.

With over 5.5 million downloads, Idea Music app ranks amongst top music/entertainment apps on Playstore.

The music app available on both Android and iOS, will go up to offering nearly 20 million tracks in the future. Idea Music hosts diverse content not only across 13 Indian languages, including Bollywood, South Indian Cinema etc, but also across International artists, albums and tracks from several major Music labels.

Idea Music app comes with several leading features such as ‘DJ Mode’ which enables transition of songs, ‘Wake Up Mode’ with the consumer’s favourite song, and ‘Dynamic Lyrics’ feature to enable customers to sing along while listening to their favourite tracks and ‘Data Saver mode’. The app allows customers to create their own music playlist in addition to curated playlists and also features Radios.