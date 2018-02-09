RadioandMusic
Burberry celebrates 17 years of music with playlist on Apple Music
MUMBAI: Burberry is nodding to its long-term love of music with a dedicated playlist that launches today on Apple Music. The list was curated by Burberry president and chief creative officer Christopher Bailey, who often booked live performances for the brand’s runway shows.

“17 Years of Soundtracks is the perfect way to celebrate the incredible roster of musicians who have helped shape my time at Burberry,” said Bailey. “Be it directly through exclusive recordings, or through lending their songs as the backdrop to our experiences. This patchwork of tracks is a musical tribute to Burberry’s past, present and future, which I hope will not only introduce new music to audiences but also allow for some musical rediscovery.”

The playlist features close to 200 songs, including ones used for the runway shows by musicians such as Adele, Pet Shop Boys, Elton John and The Cure. There are also tracks from artists who have performed for Burberry Live events including Benjamin Clementine, George Ezra, Jake Bugg and Tom Odell.

From staging incredible live music performances in iconic churches, pubs and museums around the U.K. to global music videos and campaigns, music has always been a crucial part of the Burberry experience for Bailey.

