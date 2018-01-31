TAAQademy and Machani Ananda associate to confluence entrepreneurs and musicians

MUMBAI: Machani Ananda and TAAQademy collaborated to dedicate 'Sounds of Success' to entrepreneurs and musicians in the city. Machani Ananda, the first-ever curated living space for entrepreneurs. Well this would be one of a kind event and would be home to the first TAAQademy music school in South Bengaluru. The launch of TAAQademy (music school by the award winning band, Thermal and a Quarter) at Ananda, was marked by a live music event, ‘Sounds of Success’.

‘Sounds of Success’was a tribute to entrepreneurship, music and community living. Along with Thermal and a Quarter, the event witnessed performances by some of the city’s leading entrepreneur-musicians BPL MD and Chairman Philipe Haydon and The Himalaya Drug Company CEO Ajit Nambia.

Machani Ananda is the brainchild of Ravi Machani, a third generation entrepreneur of the Machani Group. Ananda is designed to promote holistic harmony and provide an environment of continuous learning, mentoring and growing to entrepreneurs. Recognizing the influence of music in community building and in the entrepreneurial journey, Machani Ananda will house TAAQademy at its premises. While their main motive is to encourage more entrepreneurs and their families to pursue music.

Machani Group MD and Chairman Ravi Machani of said, “Our partnership TAAQademy is a first-of-its kind initiative, aimed at spreading the deeper message of heritage, culture and music and encourage the rich cultural milieu of South India. Ananda is an endeavour to create a community that everyone can benefit from and contribute to. What better way to create opportunities for personal as well as family enrichment than to have a unique music academy within the community.”

"TAAQademy is very close to our hearts. Over the last eight years, we have developed a deep understanding of how music impacts different facets of an individual’s life and brings tremendous benefits. Our partnership with Machani Ananda is a first for us - it's great to share our vision with them and bring meaningful and holistic music education to the community. We look forward to introducing the first TAAQademy in the heart of old Bangalore.” added TAAQademy Founders Bruce Lee Mani and Rajeev Rajagopal.

Many accomplished entrepreneurs like Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen, Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak and Silver Lake Partners and Elevation Partners Founder Roger McNamee are also active performing musicians. Music is powerful at the level of the social group because it facilitates communication which goes beyond words, enables meanings to be shared, and promotes the development and maintenance of individual, group, cultural and national identities. It helps people get out of their silos, start talking to each other, and realize they share a lot of the same goals. Residents at Ananda will be encouraged to form bands within the community which will help bring them together.