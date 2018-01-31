RadioandMusic
RNM
| 01 Feb 2018
music
News
Amazon Prime Music and Sony Music collaborate to bring on-demand, ad-free music
Events
Magnetic Words
| 28 Nov 2017

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Amazon Prime Music | Zee Music Company | Sony Music | Sahas Malhotra | Sanujeet Bhujabal | Elvis Presley | Michael Jackson | Beyonce | Camila Cabello | The Chainsmokers | Martin Garrix | Pharrel Williams | AR Rahman | Jagjit Singh | Gulzar | Darshan Raval | Arjun Kanungo | Harrdy Sandhu | Badshah |

MUMBAI: After a successful collaboration with two Indian music labels Zee Music Company and Saregama, Amazon Prime Music joins hands with another music label, Sony Music across its Indian and International catalog.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Music inks a deal with Zee Music Company

After Zee music Company, Amazon Prime Music ties up with Saregama

Soon to be launched as a ‘prime benefit’ at no additional cost, Amazon Prime Music will also have all the upcoming releases from the label in 2018.

“We are excited to collaborate with Sony Music to bring its vast and eclectic International and Indian catalog including new releases and hits across English, Hindi, Tamil and Punjabi languages for Prime members. Amazon Prime Music customers at launch will enjoy this selection ad-free and play anytime, anywhere with unlimited offline downloads,” said Amazon Music India director Sahas Malhotra.

“Amazon Prime Music is a service that consumers have been looking forward to. We are happy to be associated with this premium service and to present to Prime members our music content spanning all repertoire groups,” said Sony Music India, marketing director, Sanujeet Bhujabal.

Sony Music India boasts of a vast catalog that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to labels representing music from every genre and artists. From the international repertoire artists like Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, Pharrel Williams to several iconic film soundtracks from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Dilwale, Dear Zindagi to Tamil soundtracks like Mersal, Vivegam, Kaatru Veliyidai and more.

The company is also home to and has released albums by Academy Award and Golden Globe Winner AR Rahman’ (Vande Mataram, Infinite Love), Jagjit Singh and Gulzar (Marasim and Koi Baat Chale) and an array of Indian Pop superstars including Lucky Ali, Colonial Cousins, Instant Karma to the more recent names like Darshan Raval, Arjun Kanungo, Harrdy Sandhu, Badshah and more.

related stories
music services  |  31 Jan 2018

TAAQademy and Machani Ananda associate to confluence entrepreneurs and musicians

MUMBAI: Machani Ananda and TAAQademy collaborated to dedicate 'Sounds of Success' to entrepreneurs and musicians in the city. Machani Ananda, the first-ever curated living space for entrepreneurs.

labels  |  31 Jan 2018

New label to promote electronic dance music

MUMBAI: Sony Music Entertainment and Tencent Music Entertainment Group on Wednesday announced the launch of electronic dance music label Liquid State.

labels  |  31 Jan 2018

Indie Music Label collaborates with Sony to promote Pop Music

MUMBAI: 2018 will see some strategic partnerships for Indie Music Label and the first in the year will be Sony Music India.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group