Amazon Prime Music and Sony Music collaborate to bring on-demand, ad-free music

MUMBAI: After a successful collaboration with two Indian music labels Zee Music Company and Saregama, Amazon Prime Music joins hands with another music label, Sony Music across its Indian and International catalog.

Soon to be launched as a ‘prime benefit’ at no additional cost, Amazon Prime Music will also have all the upcoming releases from the label in 2018.

“We are excited to collaborate with Sony Music to bring its vast and eclectic International and Indian catalog including new releases and hits across English, Hindi, Tamil and Punjabi languages for Prime members. Amazon Prime Music customers at launch will enjoy this selection ad-free and play anytime, anywhere with unlimited offline downloads,” said Amazon Music India director Sahas Malhotra.

“Amazon Prime Music is a service that consumers have been looking forward to. We are happy to be associated with this premium service and to present to Prime members our music content spanning all repertoire groups,” said Sony Music India, marketing director, Sanujeet Bhujabal.

Sony Music India boasts of a vast catalog that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to labels representing music from every genre and artists. From the international repertoire artists like Elvis Presley, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Martin Garrix, Pharrel Williams to several iconic film soundtracks from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Dilwale, Dear Zindagi to Tamil soundtracks like Mersal, Vivegam, Kaatru Veliyidai and more.

The company is also home to and has released albums by Academy Award and Golden Globe Winner AR Rahman’ (Vande Mataram, Infinite Love), Jagjit Singh and Gulzar (Marasim and Koi Baat Chale) and an array of Indian Pop superstars including Lucky Ali, Colonial Cousins, Instant Karma to the more recent names like Darshan Raval, Arjun Kanungo, Harrdy Sandhu, Badshah and more.