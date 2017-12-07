RadioandMusic
Source Audio launches PodcastMusic.com which provides hassle-free music licensing for podcasts

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Music Services | Source Audio | PodcastMusic.com | Douglas Reed | EVP | radio | Library Services |

MUMBAI: Source Audio has announced the launch of PodcastMusic.com. The new subscription based service simplifies the difficulties of obtaining the licenses necessary for podcast use by bundling the master use, synchronization, mechanical and direct performance licenses into a single monthly transaction. Once a podcast episode is produced, no additional royalties need ever be paid. The announcement was made today by Douglas Reed, EVP, Radio and Library Services, Source Audio.

PodcastMusic.com allows podcasters to grow their podcasts by significantly enhancing their sound to both audiences and advertisers and thus eliminating music-related worries forever. Creatively and legally, PodcastMusic.com provides simple steps for podcast producers to ensure easy, efficient access to a broad range of music. Subscribers have unlimited use of a selection of over 500,000 music beds and sound effects from top music libraries such as Manhattan Production Music, Strike Audio, Alibi Music Library and Sound Ideas. Subscriptions to PodcastMusic.com start at as little as $10 a month.

Regarding the launch of PodcastMusic.com, Reed said, “Podcasting is a unique business, and it required a specialized solution. It took us over a year of research to put together this exciting new service. We have perfected a soup to nuts e-commerce platform by which to distribute and track music for use specifically within podcasts.”

PodcastMusic.com also provides users a diverse range of easy-to-access tracks:

** Unlimited access to the most premium music, sound design elements, and SFX — from the world’s top music libraries — in one single service.

** New music added constantly. No other company has more libraries and puts out more new music than Source Audio does.

** Find what you need fast. PodcastMusic.com is powered by SourceAudio, the world’s premium music hosting and search platform.


** PodcastMusic.com allows one to dig through podcast-specialized playlists to help find that perfect track. No other service compares

