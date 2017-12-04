Gaana becomes the first music streaming app to cross 50 million users

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music app, announced that it has crossed 50 million monthly active users to become the first music streaming app to achieve this milestone. Gaana has also been awarded the “Most Entertaining App on the Google Play Store for 2017” categorization. Gaana also has the biggest installed base amongst music streaming apps with 92 million downloads.

Gaana has continually climbed an upward demand curve garnering more than 350 per cent growth in monthly active users over the past two years. Gaana’s attainment of a sizeable chunk of the millennial audience was a result of their innovation first approach with detail to uniqueness.

Times Internet -- parent company of Gaana -- CEO Gautam Sinha said, “We started Gaana to delight our users with music and make it a household name. 50 million monthly users is just a beginning.”

To their credit Gaana had launched a range of industry-first features like- ‘Gaana originals’ a platform for independent music; exclusive content from both Bollywood movies and regional markets to cater to its diverse audience; ‘Gaana Specials’- an original audio content programming with top celebrities in across genres of expertise; android-auto functionality, local music Integration, transliterations in 9 languages; player optimization and auto-queue; an intuitive music recommendation engine and seamless playability even at 2G data speed.

Talking about the achievement, Gaana COO Prashant Agarwal expressed both delight and a reckoning for better future. “It’s a proud moment for Team Gaana, not many home-grown brands have achieved this kind of milestone and very few brands in the entertainment space have been able to reach to this kind of scale in India. As an Industry leader, we shall continue to innovate and deliver the best consumer experience to our users. There is a lot more in store for our users for the next quarter. Every milestone is a stepping stone for us, we shall continue to challenge ourselves and look forward to entering 2018 on a high note,” he said.