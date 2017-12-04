RadioandMusic
RNM
| 05 Dec 2017
music
Press Releases
Gaana becomes the first music streaming app to cross 50 million users

Events
Magnetic Words
| 28 Nov 2017

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Gaana | Google Play Store | Gautam Sinha | Bollywood | Prashant Agarwal |

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music app, announced that it has crossed 50 million monthly active users to become the first music streaming app to achieve this milestone. Gaana has also been awarded the “Most Entertaining App on the Google Play Store for 2017” categorization. Gaana also has the biggest installed base amongst music streaming apps with 92 million downloads.

Gaana has continually climbed an upward demand curve garnering more than 350 per cent growth in monthly active users over the past two years. Gaana’s attainment of a sizeable chunk of the millennial audience was a result of their innovation first approach with detail to uniqueness.

Times Internet -- parent company of Gaana -- CEO Gautam Sinha said, “We started Gaana to delight our users with music and make it a household name. 50 million monthly users is just a beginning.”

To their credit Gaana had launched a range of industry-first features like- ‘Gaana originals’ a platform for independent music; exclusive content from both Bollywood movies and regional markets to cater to its diverse audience; ‘Gaana Specials’- an original audio content programming with top celebrities in across genres of expertise; android-auto functionality, local music Integration, transliterations in 9 languages; player optimization and auto-queue; an intuitive music recommendation engine and seamless playability even at 2G data speed.

Talking about the achievement, Gaana COO Prashant Agarwal expressed both delight and a reckoning for better future. “It’s a proud moment for Team Gaana, not many home-grown brands have achieved this kind of milestone and very few brands in the entertainment space have been able to reach to this kind of scale in India. As an Industry leader, we shall continue to innovate and deliver the best consumer experience to our users. There is a lot more in store for our users for the next quarter. Every milestone is a stepping stone for us, we shall continue to challenge ourselves and look forward to entering 2018 on a high note,” he said.

related stories
live  |  02 Dec 2017

Bacardi House Party Sessions to take over your party playlist

MUMBAI: The Barcadi House Party Sessions hunt for talent has finally come to an end.

live  |  02 Dec 2017

BUDx announces programme for three-day electronic music lab in Delhi

MUMBAI: BUDx, a new music workshop series at the frontier of music culture, curated and created in collaboration between Budweiser Experiences and Boiler Room, will feature three days of workshops, talks, masterclasses and live DJ performances in New Delhi from 6- 8 December 2017.

labels  |  01 Dec 2017

Universal Music India set to end 2017 with a string of major International releases

MUMBAI: For Universal Music India, the year 2017 has been nothing short of exceptional as the leading record label released a number of record-breaking singles and albums that defined the word ‘chartbuster’.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group