Gaana celebrating The Glad and The Sad of Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: Gaana is celebrating Kishore Da's birthday by showcasing the best of his work under 'The Glad and The Sad of Kishore Kumar' campaign and it trending all over the nation.

Since Kishore Kumar was utterly popular for his unique Yodeling style, Gaana takes 'The Glad' aspect of a campaign ahead and launches #YodleeLikeKishore challenge today 4 August 2017.

Gaana has created a special occasion page that showcases the best of Kishore Kumar’s music highlights in two themes: The Glad - entertainer Kishore and The Sad - loner, heartbroken, comforter Kishore.

The celebration will continue till the 4 August with a lot more exciting content coming up under the campaign theme.

Keep enjoying Kishore Da's birthday celebration with Gaana.