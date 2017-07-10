RadioandMusic
| 10 Jul 2017
Saavn is all set for #NoFilterNeha Season 2
MUMBAI: As Saavn has moved from being just another music streaming service to a global entertainment streaming hub, it is about to set off the second season of the tongue-in-cheek talk show ‘#NoFilterNeha' very soon.

The first season of #NoFilterNeha was aired last year during mid-September and delighted Saavn’s 18 million listeners. Neha Dhupia, former Femina Miss India Universe 2002 and a well-known Indian Bollywood actor will be in conversation with celebrities from Bollywood, fashion, sports, and music in her notoriously wicked style.

Yesterday, Neha put a tweet saying, “Thank you for your love. We can't wait to bring you #NoFilterNehaSeason2 soon!”

Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani replied to that tweet: “Can I come back @NehaDhupia !? It was so much fun! #NoFilterNehaS2.”

Neha also posted a mini clip with Varun Dhawan mentioning, “It's official! Say hi to the first guest of #NoFilterNehaSeason2.”

The second season will be an advance moment for them; also it will be widening the fan base. In addition, this will also help to solidify Saavn’s transition from music streaming to becoming a global entertainment streaming hub.

