Anup Jalota's concert to be live streamed across Hungama platforms
MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer and musician, Anup Jalota, renowned for his renditions of Bhajans and devotional music, will be gracing the stage at St Andrew on 3 June 2017 at 9 am. The Ghazal maestro will perform a collection of his most popular Ghazals, Bhajans and retro film songs presented by Musikey, which will be live streamed on Hungama Music, Hungama Play, Musikey and Tata Sky Music.

Popularly known as the Bhajan Samraat - Anup Jalota has made an immense contribution to the field of classical music along with winning the prestigious Padma Shri Award for the same in 2012. A household name known for Ghazals and exceptionally popular amongst Bhajan devotees, Anup Jalota has been winning hearts of music aficionados for decades now. Ensuring devotional and classical music enthusiasts an unforgettable experience, Hungama will be live streaming Anup Jalota’s powerful and soulful performance across on-demand platforms – Hungama Music, Hungama Play and DTH service – Tata Sky Music. His devotional songs like Aisi Lagi Lagan, Rang De Chunariya, and Ram Siya Ram among others leave the audience spellbound with his melodious and harmonic vocals.

The versatile singer, Anup Jalota expressed his thoughts on performing live saying, “I have performed live several times, but this is the first time my performance will be live streamed digitally. This is a wonderful way for all my fans across the globe to enjoy my performance. With platforms like Musikey and Hungama, it is now easy to reach music lovers everywhere and spread the devotion which makes up all my songs.”

