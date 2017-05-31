'Carpool Karaoke' to debut on Apple Music

MUMBAI: Apple today announced that 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' will be available to Apple Music subscribers starting Tuesday, 8 August . The show will feature many of today’s biggest names in music, television, film, sports and pop culture buckling up and belting out their favourite songs for a road trip filled with comedy, conversation and music.

'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' for Apple Music will welcome a different group of superstars every Tuesday, with new episodes available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers in more than 100 countries. Celebrity pairings include Will Smith and James Corden; Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson; LeBron James and James Corden; and many more.

Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation from the Emmy-winning ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' is produced for Apple Music by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73. James Corden and Ben Winston are the creators and executive producers, along with executive producer Eric Pankowski.

The popular 'Carpool Karaoke' will continue to be a recurring segment on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, which is broadcast Monday through Friday on the CBS Television Network.