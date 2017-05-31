RadioandMusic
RNM
| 01 Jun 2017
music
News
'Carpool Karaoke' to debut on Apple Music
Events
Event Management | 09 Feb 2017

UMG's Devraj Sanyal part of Midem Artist Accelerator committee

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group South Asia announced that Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & CEO, South Asia has been named as a member of the high profile selection committee for Midem’s annual Artist Accelerator Programme.Midem, a leading international business event for the music ecosystem hos...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Carpool Karaoke | Apple music | Late Late Show with James Corden |

MUMBAI: Apple today announced that 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' will be available to Apple Music subscribers starting Tuesday, 8 August . The show will feature many of today’s biggest names in music, television, film, sports and pop culture buckling up and belting out their favourite songs for a road trip filled with comedy, conversation and music.

'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' for Apple Music will welcome a different group of superstars every Tuesday, with new episodes available exclusively to Apple Music subscribers in more than 100 countries. Celebrity pairings include Will Smith and James Corden; Miley, Noah, Billy Ray and the entire Cyrus family; Shakira and Trevor Noah; Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams; Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith; John Legend, Alicia Keys and Taraji P. Henson; LeBron James and James Corden; and many more.

Based on the segment that has become a global, viral video sensation from the Emmy-winning ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, 'Carpool Karaoke: The Series' is produced for Apple Music by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73. James Corden and Ben Winston are the creators and executive producers, along with executive producer Eric Pankowski.

The popular 'Carpool Karaoke' will continue to be a recurring segment on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’, which is broadcast Monday through Friday on the CBS Television Network.

related stories
television channels  |  29 May 2017

Mastiii announces 30 to 45 per cent hike in advertising rates

MUMBAI: Mastiii has continued to retain its dominance in the music and youth arena for over two years. With a humongous reach of 136 million and record breaking 30 GRP’s in the genre, Mastiii recently announced a 30 to 45 per cent hike in advertising rates.

labels  |  25 May 2017

Universal Music India promotes Vinit Thakkar as SVP

MUMBAI: Universal Music India, a part of Universal Music Group, announced that Vinit Thakkar has been promoted to senior vice president, Universal Music India. Universal Music is the world leader in music-based entertainment.

labels  |  10 May 2017

Saregama launches Carvaan - a digital music player for the older generation

MUMBAI: In this fast moving tech-savvy world, one's constantly flipping through one music app to the other and somewhere in this fast paced world we've neglected the ones who've brought us this far – the older generation.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group