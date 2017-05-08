Gaana brings home the most prestigious global music award from Los Angeles, MUSEXPO' 2017

MUMBAI: Gaana, India’s favorite music streaming app, has received its first International recognition, having bagged the “Digital Media Company of the Year” award for its outstanding contribution to the world music industry.

A&R Worldwide’s International Music Industry Awards 2017 was held recently at the W Hotel Hollywood in Los Angeles and is the most well-recognized platform that brings global music partners and industry leaders together to discuss and exchange ideas, trends and range of other topics encompassing from creative and commercial opportunities.

The award was presented by Mark Sutherland (Editor - Music Week UK) and Sat Bisla (President & Founder - A&R Worldwide) in the presence of Sir Lucian Grainge (Chairman / CEO - Universal Music Group), Avery Lipman and Monte Lipman (Co-Founders – Republic Records), Council Member Mitch O'Farrell (13th district from the City of Los Angeles), Leron Gubler (President, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce) and other key music industry executives.

Gaana COO Prashan Agarwal said, “This award stands testament to the fact that India can produce world class products. Gaana is a way of life for our users and our focus to serve them, whether on their mobile phone, on their computer, in their car, or on their TVs is what has led to this international recognition. We are honored and privileged to have opened India’s innings on the world stage of digital music streaming.”

Sony Music President of India and Middle East Shridhar Subramaniam said, “Gaana is now a leading global music streaming platform and has made India proud with this achievement. We are really happy for Gaana to have won this prestigious award and wish them even more success in the coming years.”

“The International Music Industry Awards in partnership with Pepsi at MUSEXPO Los Angeles for the past four years have recognized the passion, vision, ingenuity and hard work of companies and executives who shape the global music industry and its future in a healthy and positive way‎. We congratulate all the award recipients at this year's MUSEXPO and look forward to them continuing their great work for years to come,” stated A&R Worldwide / MUSEXPO President & Founder Sat Bisla,.

Other winners at the #MUSEXPO Awards included:

· A&R Executive: Pete Ganbarg (Head of A&R, Atlantic Records)

· Talent Manager: Mark Beaven (Founder & Co-CEO, Advanced Alternative Media, Inc.)

· Live Entertainment Executive (Booker or Promoter): Ron Benison - President, House of Blues Entertainment/Live Nation

· Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubic, Owner/Music Supervisor, SuperMusicVision

· Music Publisher: Mio Vukovic, Sr. VP A&R/Head of Creative, Disney Music Group

· Radio Station: BBC Radio 1, UK

· PRO: SESAC

Explore interesting music and listen to Bollywood songs, featured artists, latest trending songs, popular playlists and more on Gaana app. Download the app to play music at any time in any place.