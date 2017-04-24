RadioandMusic
RNM
| 25 Apr 2017
music
News
Saavn releases first folk-pop tune with Prateek Kuhad
Events
Event Management | 09 Feb 2017

UMG's Devraj Sanyal part of Midem Artist Accelerator committee

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group South Asia announced that Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & CEO, South Asia has been named as a member of the high profile selection committee for Midem’s annual Artist Accelerator Programme.Midem, a leading international business event for the music ecosystem hos...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Saavn | Prateek Kuhad | Azaad Hu Mai | Naezy | No Games | Sickick | independent artists | Neal Sarin | Tum Jab Paas | SXSW | CMW | BIGSOUND | Music Matters | Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix | GRAMMY | Mike Posner | In Tokens and Charms | iTunes | Indian Indie Album | NPR Music | MTV Europe Music Awards |

MUMBAI: Saavn, South Asia’s audio and music streaming service, in collaboration with indie artist, Prateek Kuhad, is announcing the release of its newest single, ‘Tum Jab Paas’.

The song, which is now available to stream globally, is the latest for Prateek, who is known for blending minimal sounds with sunny folk arrangements and pop melodies. It is the third original release under Saavn’s Artist Originals (AO) repertoire, a program launched in February to empower artists, songwriters and producers from around the world and connect East-West talent and fans.

Kuhad’s latest ‘Tum Jab Paas’, demonstrates his ear for melody and ease with themes of love and longing. The song tells a collective story about the sweet innocence of love. “Tum Jab Paas is centered on the pronounced yet conflicting feelings of intimacy and vulnerability, which come with being in love. Hopefully, listening to the song will make one feel something honest and real,” Prateek stated.

‘Tum Jab Paas’ is Prateek’s first release through a streaming service. “This is my very first time working on a release with Saavn. They’re doing some exciting work with artists around the globe, and Saavn Artist Originals looks like a really promising initiative - one that I'm looking forward to being a part of,” added Kuhad.

Listen to the track:

Prateek, who is quickly becoming the international face of Indian indie music, has performed all over the world, taking the stage at music industry showcases like SXSW, CMW, BIGSOUND, Music Matters and high-profile events like Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. Earlier this year in January, he supported Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Mike Posner on the artist’s three-city India tour. His first album, the English-language ‘In Tokens and Charms’, received rave reviews across India and was picked by iTunes as the Indian Indie Album of the Year. Prateek was also named NPR Music’s 100 Acts to Watch at SXSW 2016 and was awarded Best India Act at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Following two Artist Originals tracks within the realm of hip-hop and electronic music, this is the first folk-pop original for Saavn, and Prateek is the first singer-songwriter in the program.

“Part of the Artist Originals vision is to be open-minded and to push the boundaries of what’s considered popular music today. Prateek has a certain authenticity that has attracted a global audience and an incredible amount of success in just two years. We immediately recognised his potential, not only as a musician and a performer but as a universally-accessible storyteller. It’s an honour to help amplify Prateek’s voice to the world,” said Saavn Associate A&R Director Neal Sarin.

As with all Artist Originals (AO) tracks, Saavn will be promoting and distributing Kuhad's new track through The Orchard, the leading music distributor across digital and physical channels in 25 global markets. The news follows Saavn’s initial AO launch with the release of ‘Azaad Hu Mai’, a track produced by Indian hip-hop star, Naezy and No Games from Toronto-based, Sickick. With AO, Saavn has become the first streaming company to conceptualise, produce, and distribute new music with independent artists in India.

related stories
labels  |  24 Apr 2017

Horus Music wins Queen's Award for Enterprise

MUMBAI: Established in 2006, Horus Music is a global music distribution and label services company. Having initially focused on management they now offer musicians a simple and affordable solution to distribute their music and videos.

labels  |  21 Apr 2017

Junglee Music acquires music rights for 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

MUMBAI: Junglee Music, a division of Times Music, has acquired the music rights for the much awaited film of the year 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'.

labels  |  21 Apr 2017

Sun TV restrained from using Sony Music recordings

MUMBAI: Today, the Madras High Court has passed a landmark order where in Sun TV who were found using a number of Sony Music songs without prior approvals, are restrained from using Sony Music copyrighted work with immediate effect.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group