boAt official 'audio partner' for Sunburn 2019

MUMBAI: Award-winning consumer audio brand – boAt has teamed up with Percept Live as their official ‘audio partner’. boAt will take centre stage as Audio Partner for the musical extravaganza Sunburn, a Percept Live Intellectual Property, ranked as Asia’s Premiere Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival. The association will also see boAt as the official audio partner for Bollyboom, a Percept Live IP, and the world’s first and biggest Bollywood Dance Music Festival. boAt will partner with Bollybom’s multi city tour with legendary singer and boAt ambassador Guru Randhawa.

boAt will be running a 360-degree marketing campaign for fans and musicophiles giving them a chance to attend all the Sunburn and Bollyboom concerts pan-India through 2019-2020. While Bollyboom’s Guru Randhawa multi-city tour will give Bollywood music fans a chance to groove to the singer’s talent and boAt’s state-of-the-art audio technology, Sunburn will see boAt partner on the audio front on a multiplicity of event formats pan-India including Sunburn Arena, Sunburn Campus Tours and the much awaited three day Sunburn Festival which will be held in Vagator, Goa from 27-29 December 2019.

Sunburn, a Percept Intellectual Property, is Asia’s Premiere Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Festival, and is ranked amongst the world’s biggest music festivals. Started in 2007 as a 3 day music festival in Goa, Sunburn has grown to become an aspirational lifestyle brand boasting an eclectic mix of music, entertainment, experiences and celebration that has seeded music tourism in India. Over the past decade, Sunburn has brought together renowned International and Indian artists to entertain millions of dance music lovers across the globe, and has positioned India as a prime dance festival destination to the world. Sunburn has the distinction of having brought down to India the world’s top 10 DJs, including Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix, Tiesto, Avicii, Hardwell, Deadmau5, Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Afrojack, Above & Beyond, The Chainsmokers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Marshmello, Paul Van Dyk, Skazi, Pete Tong, Dash Berlin, and Nicky Romero. Ranked recurrently as Asia’s No. 1 Live Experience Fest since 2009, Sunburn is positioned in the Top 3 Festivals in the world alongside Tomorrowland and Ultra Miami festival.

Bollyboom, a Percept Intellectual Property, is a forerunner that introduced a new genre called Bollywood Electro Music, a fusion of Bollywood music and electronic sounds in the festival market in India since 2013. Previous editions have witnessed live performances by Sonu Nigam, Salim-Sulaiman, Shaan, Shveta Pandit, Shraddha Pandit, DJ Raftaar, DJ Aqeel, DJ Shilpi Sharma, DJ Zulfi Syed, DJ Aman and Guru Randhawa. Apart from Arenas and Pop-ups, Bollyboom has hosted multiple Club Nights across the country.

Commenting on the association, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta said, “Sunburn, Bollyboom and boAt have grown to become lifestyle brands offering and celebrating music experiences unlike any other. Sunburn is one of the most-awaited music festivals of the year and we are thrilled to be associated with Percept Live. As a millennial audio brand we will continue to partner with such properties that resonate with our target audience.”

Percept Live chief operating officer Karan Singh commented, “We are excited to partner with boAt. Both Sunburn and Bollyboom have challenged the status quo and emerged as a favourite among Millennials and Gen Z. We innovate, experiment and scale up our products every year to provide fans a world class entertainment experience with the best artist line-up, state-of-the-art technology and a wide range of activities to keep them fully immersed and entertained. This year too, we intend on rising the bar and our Audio Partnership with boAt will certainly offer our fans an entertaining musical experience like never before.”

In a sector dominated by established global brands, boAt has ramped up quickly in a short span of three years, through its core high-quality audio product line of smart, efficient, stylish and durable ‘hearables’. The brand has already registered INR 100 crores in FY'18 as gross sales and is eyeing INR 500 crores in the next few years. With a strong focus on consumer desires and aesthetics, the brand has created products that seamlessly integrate into the evolved consumer’s personal style statement. The trendy look and feel of the boAt speakers and headphones has led to the new category of ‘hearables’ akin to fashion accessories. boAt has already created a community of over 1,200,000 boAt heads (consumers) who want to be seen listening and wearing their favorite audio accessories to make a lifestyle statement.

