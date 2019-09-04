Supermoon Music to host Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city tour

MUMBAI: Zee Live’s Supermoon will be hosting singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s 11-city India tour.

Supermoon is the flagship IP of Zee Live and is transforming India’s live entertainment space by touring with the best of live entertainment acts in the country.

“Supermoon is a passion project and diversity within the offering is the key. Already, we've tasted huge success with Russell Peters' shows under Supermoon Comic. Now we're bringing in independent artists like Kuhad. He is making waves, especially on digital platforms. Given his standing, we opted for a large canvas by hosting shows in 11 cities. That fits in well with our approach for the Supermoon flagship - soul-touching, larger-than-life performances. But, this is only the beginning. Expect a massive variety of acts that will cater to various age groups and demographics," said Zee Live COO Swaroop Banerjee.

Fountainhead MKTG and Oranjuice Entertainment co-founder VG Jairam added, “We are proud to co-create with Zee Live a whole new domestic touring platform for Indian artists and expose them across various markets in India. Prateek Kuhad’s tour is the first tour under this new platform and we are super excited to be promoting and producing this with Zee Live and Insider. This is a long-term partnership with a vision to deliver quality live entertainment experiences to audiences across the country.”

This winter tour will cover shows across eight countries, including USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, The Netherlands, Spain, and India. The India leg will have shows across 11 cities starting 10 October in Hyderabad and ending on 22 December in Delhi, including shows in cities like Surat, Pune, Mumbai.

India shows will take place in auditoriums and outdoor venues across the 11 cities.