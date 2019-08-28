'Women In Music' grace inaugural event of India chapter

MUMBAI: In what is bound to come as music to the ears of many women and men, global non-profit organization, ‘Women in Music’ recently announced the launch of its India Chapter at the inaugural event, held on 26 August 2019 in Mumbai.

Aimed at building and fostering creative and business ties among women in the media and entertainment sector, ‘Women in Music’ is a unique forum for discussion and action among both top leaders and emerging talent. It is the longest running, largest, and a leading global organization, dedicated to promoting gender parity and women’s visibility in music. The WIM India Chapter is chaired by renowned lawyer and Anand & Anand & Khimani co-founder and lead partner Priyanka Khimani. She is joined by a team of music industry professionals and artists to be the chapters founding leadership.

“It is an honour to be organizing the first event for ‘Women in Music’ in India. The WIM team is a powerhouse organization with an inclusive membership, comprising of women from multi-faceted backgrounds,” says Khimani.

She adds, “Globally, it has been doing a tremendous job, in pushing the boundaries of the music industry and opening it up for women. It is great to finally be bringing WIM’s vision to India. We are excited to get started!”

The inaugural event for Women in Music, India officially flagged off the operations of this national wing. Some of the guests that graced the event included celebrated artists such as Shalmali Kholgade, Neeti Mohan, Sukriti Kakkar, Prakriti Kakkar, Harshdeep Kaur Aditi Singh Sharma and Jonita Gandhi, among other female industry stakeholders. Also present at the event were music industry giants from companies including Universal Music, Sony Music, Indie Music, KWAN, Netflix, Warner Music Group, Saavn, Red FM etc.

‘Women in Music’ India is currently spearheaded by a core team consisting of women across business, media and creative arts. The membership is now open to everyone, (both male and female like) who are interested in supporting the mission of Women in Music.