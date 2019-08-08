TideUltraRapChallenge: Tide uses 'rap' to promote new product, Hina Khan joins!

MUMBAI: One of the leading fabric care brands in India from P&G, Tide has launched New Tide Ultra for Washing Machines at Vivanta by Taj, NCR. Leading Actress Hina Khan unveiled the superior Tide Ultra in the city today and actively participated in the #TideUltrarapchallenge.

Tide Ultra’s new commercial is in line with the latest trend of rap-culture in India. The ad showcases a mother and son’s fun rap banter over a dirty school uniform. The rap in the film is catchy, light-hearted and engaging. Re-enforcing the product benefits, Tide Ultra started an online rap challenge on Tik Tok titled #TideUltraRapChallenge that created quite a stir and has taken the nation by its storm. Tide Ultra film has already got 16 million views on YouTube and 20 million views on Instagram and Tik Tok. At the event, Hina Khan also joined the bandwagon and took the #TideUltraRapChallenge in her own fun way with the film’s child artist Adityaraj Sen and encouraged the audience to try it too.

Speaking about the initiative, Hina Khan who is still loved by audience for her role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai said, “No wonder #TideUltraRapChallenge has caught such momentum. I loved taking the challenge and enacting the rap - takes me down the memory lane on my conversations with my mom!“

Watch the Tide Ultra TVC here