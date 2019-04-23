RadioandMusic
RNM
| 23 Apr 2019
music
News
Smaaash summer anthem's ultimate 'Gully Beat' to beat the summer heat!
Tags:
Marketing and Promotions | Smaaash | Gully Beat | Apna Time Aayega | 7BantaiZ |

MUMBAI: For people dying to celebrate their freedom this summer, be it from schools and colleges, or from financial year endings, SMAAASH Entertainment Private Ltd. decides to kick things up a notch. As one of India’s highly acclaimed gaming and entertainment chains, Smaaash plans in inviting every free soul under the sun to enjoy their vacations indoors.

Leveraging the flavor of the season, gully rap, Smaaash has tied up with underground hip-hop artists Crackpot, Yoku B.I.G., Sid J, Mr Scam, Beat Slayer, and Bonz N Ribz from 7BantaiZ along with b-boy Virus to create the catchy summer anthem, That’s How I Smaaash. The song has been composed, recorded and shot within a span of one week, courtesy of their marketing agency 1702 Digital, and shows all kinds of adults having a blast at Smaaash.

Watch here

Commenting on the same Smaaash Marketing Head Abhishek Agarwal said, “Over the years, people started to assume that Smaaash is a place strictly for children. However each time that we spoke to our visitors, it was the adults who claimed to have enjoyed the most, and we realized that people were not admitting that they had fun as society connects gaming arcades with kids. With bowling, go-karting, and virtual reality based attractions coupled with drinks and food, our experience was designed to appeal to the adults from across the country from the very start, and we figured it was high time we challenged the notion of Smaaash being a place meant for kids head on.

Additionally, when we observed the gully rap scene taking over the minds of our target audiences, with young and middle-aged adults alike singing Apna Time Aayega, we as a brand decided to ride this wave and give our consumers a taste of what we have to offer in a format they love consuming. So far the response to our summer anthem has been fairly positive, with nightclubs reaching out to play the whole song for their crowds.”

“The artists involved have appealed to a mature target audience, and Smaaash is seeing a definite increase in footfalls,” said Smaaash Brand Manager Kush Manocha.

 To avail exclusive summer offers, all you have to do is visit the website ‘smaaash.in’ and register for free.

